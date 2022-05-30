Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY), leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, announces that it has sold the Le Vaisseau building, located on Ile Saint-Germain in Issy-les-Moulineaux, to the Institut Catholique de Lille, which plans to relocate its Faculty of Law there, also situated in Issy-les-Moulineaux since 2013. The property has been sold for €27 million excluding transfer costs.

Spanning approximately 6,300 sq.m, the property boasts outstanding architecture with a unique façade and opening roof. It was designed by Jean Nouvel for advertising agency CLM BBDO and was completed in 1992.

Aude Grant, Deputy Managing Director, Asset Management Investments at SFL, commented: "We are delighted to sell this building to the Institut Catholique de Lille, and to contribute to the transformation of office property as new uses offering opportunities for value creation emerge. This ambitious project would not have been possible without the high quality collaboration with teams at both Institut Catholique de Lille and Ateliers Jean Nouvel."

SFL was advised in the transaction, initially handled by BNP Real Estate, by Anne-Hélène Garnier (Oudot Associés).

Institut Catholique de Lille was advised by Grégory Jacobsoone (Fontaine Roussel Associés).

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.1 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

