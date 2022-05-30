Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 427.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 244.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market:

The increasing establishments of clinics offering IV hydration treatments is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Cryojuvenate UK Ltd., a cryotherapy clinic, launched a Reviv IV fusions and vitamin booster clinic for REVIV treatments, providing intravenous (IV) shots for various diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular health, nutrient deficiency, vitamin deficiency, and aging signs.

Request Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5021

Key Market Takeaways:

The Europe IV hydration therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infections. For instance, according to the data published by the European Food Safety Authority in December 2019, it was estimated that around 91,857 cases of Salmonellosis and 246,571 cases of Campylobacteriosis were reported in the European Union (EU) in 2018, thus making Campylobacteriosis the most commonly reported gastrointestinal infection.

Among component type, the medicated segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, as market players are involved in offering a variety of customizable medicated IV hydration therapies to meet the customer's requirement, which is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of this segment. For instance, Drip Hydration, a mobile IV Therapy company serving all over Europe, offers Stomach Flu IV treatment, which involves infusion of a blend of fluids, vitamins, electrolytes, and medications to cure symptoms of stomach flu and restore hydration in the body within 30 - 60 minutes. The ingredients of this IV therapy include B-Complex Vitamins, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Pepcid, and Zofran. Moreover, Zofran is an anti-nausea/vomiting medicine that helps to relieve nausea and vomiting, which may be caused due to stomach flu.

On the basis of country, Germany is estimated to account for largest share in the Europe IV hydration therapy market over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for IV hydration therapy for treatment. For instance, the data published by Robert Koch Institute, a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, in March 2021, stated that 489,178 people in Germany were diagnosed with cancer, among those 230,150 were women and 259,028 were men in 2017.

Key players operating in the Europe IV hydration therapy market include REVITA, Ivtherapygreece, IV Boost UK, Harpal Clinic Limited, IV Drips London, VITAMIN INJECTIONS LONDON, Cryojuvenate UK Ltd., Italy Health Retreats, Séchoir, ELIXIR, Swiss Medical Centre, Drip Hydration, REVIV, VITANOVAS, and The IV Doc Inc.

Request for Customization at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5021

Detailed Segmentation:

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Service Type:

Immune Booster



Hangover Cure



Energy Booster



Skin Care



Others

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Component Type:

Medicated



Non-Medicated

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Activity:

Emergency Healthcare



Routine Healthcare

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Country:

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Austria



Switzerland



The Netherlands



Belgium



Rest of Europe

Buy this Complete Report Now at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5021

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg