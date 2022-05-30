Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the ordinary shareholders' general meetings on May 28, 2021 and May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 23 to May 27, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 23.05.2022 771,816 52.7783 40,735,158.78 XPAR 23.05.2022 50,000 52.6466 2,632,327.85 CEUX 23.05.2022 25,000 52.6440 1,316,100.23 TQEX 23.05.2022 25,000 52.6553 1,316,381.25 AQEU 24.05.2022 615,704 52.5491 32,354,660.28 XPAR 24.05.2022 130,000 52.4803 6,822,442.64 CEUX 24.05.2022 65,000 52.4841 3,411,468.52 TQEX 24.05.2022 65,000 52.4829 3,411,388.37 AQEU 25.05.2022 734,725 53.9279 39,622,150.61 XPAR 25.05.2022 50,000 53.7687 2,688,432.95 CEUX 25.05.2022 25,000 53.7741 1,344,352.45 TQEX 25.05.2022 25,000 53.8013 1,345,032.23 AQEU 26.05.2022 721,921 54.7556 39,529,229.06 XPAR 26.05.2022 50,000 54.6999 2,734,996.35 CEUX 26.05.2022 25,000 54.7066 1,367,665.35 TQEX 26.05.2022 25,000 54.7235 1,368,087.70 AQEU 27.05.2022 551,589 54.8271 30,242,017.54 XPAR 27.05.2022 136,000 54.6607 7,433,860.78 CEUX 27.05.2022 67,000 54.6586 3,662,123.12 TQEX 27.05.2022 67,000 54.6564 3,661,978.33 AQEU Total 4,225,755 53.7182 226,999,854.37

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005404/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com