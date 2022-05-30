Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the ordinary shareholders' general meetings on May 28, 2021 and May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 23 to May 27, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
23.05.2022
771,816
52.7783
40,735,158.78
XPAR
23.05.2022
50,000
52.6466
2,632,327.85
CEUX
23.05.2022
25,000
52.6440
1,316,100.23
TQEX
23.05.2022
25,000
52.6553
1,316,381.25
AQEU
24.05.2022
615,704
52.5491
32,354,660.28
XPAR
24.05.2022
130,000
52.4803
6,822,442.64
CEUX
24.05.2022
65,000
52.4841
3,411,468.52
TQEX
24.05.2022
65,000
52.4829
3,411,388.37
AQEU
25.05.2022
734,725
53.9279
39,622,150.61
XPAR
25.05.2022
50,000
53.7687
2,688,432.95
CEUX
25.05.2022
25,000
53.7741
1,344,352.45
TQEX
25.05.2022
25,000
53.8013
1,345,032.23
AQEU
26.05.2022
721,921
54.7556
39,529,229.06
XPAR
26.05.2022
50,000
54.6999
2,734,996.35
CEUX
26.05.2022
25,000
54.7066
1,367,665.35
TQEX
26.05.2022
25,000
54.7235
1,368,087.70
AQEU
27.05.2022
551,589
54.8271
30,242,017.54
XPAR
27.05.2022
136,000
54.6607
7,433,860.78
CEUX
27.05.2022
67,000
54.6586
3,662,123.12
TQEX
27.05.2022
67,000
54.6564
3,661,978.33
AQEU
Total
4,225,755
53.7182
226,999,854.37
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005404/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com