Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance; Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC); and the Parliamentary Tourism Caucus officially launched National Tourism Week at a press conference in the nation's capital.

For more than 10 years, Tourism Week has been presented by TIAC to encourage all tourism partners to come together to celebrate tourism as vital to the Canadian economy and to the social and cultural fabric of communities across the nation. The seven-day awareness campaign invites private- and public-sector partners in Canada to promote Canadian tourism destinations, businesses, and employees. Tourism Week will run until June 4, 2022.

"As Canada's tourism sector moves into phase of rebuilding and growth following the COVID-19 lockdowns and emergency measures, there is understandable excitement and optimism in the air," says Minister Boissonnault.

"After two years, we are safely welcoming domestic and international visitors back, showcasing Canada as a destination of choice on the global stage thanks to our country's values of safety, respect, and inclusivity," says Minister Boissonnault. "We are working with all orders of government, industry and indigenous partners to renew the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, and set the course for growth, investment and stability in the sector for decades to come.

This year's theme of Travel now. For work, life, and play! has been chosen to emphasize that tourism in Canada is open for business and ready to safely re-welcome travelers from all over the world, whether for pleasure or business.

"We are open for business and ready to re-welcome travelers from all over the world, whether for pleasure or business," says Potter. "The recovery of Canada's visitor economy is key to Canada's overall economic growth - and we still have a long way to go. It is vital that this once $105 billion industry in Canada be recognized and celebrated for the important economic driver it is."

"From coast to coast to coast, Canada is home to one-of-a-kind tourism experiences, from natural wonders and important historical sites to world-class museums, performing arts venues, attractions and activities. After a very hard few years for the industry, I'd like to join Canada's tourism operators in welcoming back visitors from around the world and encouraging everyone to get out and experience what Canada has to offer."

Senator Karen Sorensen

Co-Chair, Parliamentary Tourism Caucus

"The tourism industry employed 1 of every 11 Canadians pre-pandemic, as it welcomed people from Canada and around the world to every corner of our beautiful and diverse nation. Canada is committed to working with this critical sector so that it can continue to play a central role in our economic recovery as tourists return to the world class attractions in West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country for work, life and play."

Patrick Weiler

Member of Parliament, West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country

Co-Chair, Parliamentary Tourism Caucus

Tourism Week Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8121/125829_tourismweek.png

ABOUT TIAC

Established in 1930, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) advocates on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the sector grow and prosper.

A not-for-profit organization, TIAC represents tourism interests at the national level, and its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs, and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development. TIAC's membership reflects partnerships across all industry sectors, as well as provincial, territorial, and regional tourism associations, which enables TIAC to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism.

Learn more about Tourism Week 2022 here.

Media Contact

Mary Wimmer

Director, Communications & Media Relations

Tourism Industry Association of Canada

t: 613-238-7887 ext. 8765

e: mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125829