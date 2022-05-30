Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product & Service Brands as voted by UK Shoppers

The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK was Earned Across 137 Categories and Based on a National Survey of 6,900 UK Shoppers
LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm BrandSpark International announces the inaugural winners of the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK ("BMTA") for consumer product and service brands. The winners were selected based on a survey of 6,900 qualified respondents who gave their top-of-mind, unaided opinion on which brands they trust the most in 137 categories. Newsweek has featured the winners on their website here.
The BMTAs have a long history of helping shoppers make better purchase decisions, providing a visual reminder of brand trust leadership in the United States and Canada for 9 years. "We are excited to bring this consumer-voted benchmark to the UK," Says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "The logo has been successfully leveraged by some of the world's biggest brands across omni channels, and we want to provide winning brands with the opportunity to celebrate their trust leadership in one of Europe's most competitive consumer markets".
The distinctive BMTA logo helps shoppers identify who the majority of other shoppers trust the most and it has been proven to be a useful aid when deciding what brand to buy. Across the major shopping categories of food & beverage, beauty & skincare, personal care & health, household care, baby & kids, home goods & appliances, and services, learning that a brand is the most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as comparable to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member, generally the most influential source of influence. " Providing additional assurance to consumers is especially helpful during volatile times when consumers have to decide which brands are worth their loyalty, especially if they cost more than alternatives, including private label products.", says Levy.
The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK is supported by credible and nationally representative research from the BrandSpark UK Shopper Study. "The BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International, based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach or CRM databases.", Says Levy.
The BrandSpark UK Trust Study revealed that 3 of the top drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 5 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally, and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf which may prompt consumers to seek out new brands, such as own brands or value brands, to fulfill their value expectations. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.
- HP Sauce (Brown Sauce) and Gillette (Men's Shaving) had the highest trust share in the study at 67% each.
- The manufacturers with the most collective wins included Procter and Gamble (16), Reckitt Benckiser (12), Unilever (7), and Johnson & Johnson (6).
- The UK is divided on its most trusted brand of tea, with PG Tips, Tetley, and Yorkshire all tieing for the top spot.
- Historic British Chocolate brand Cadbury had just over 50% of all of the votes for the most trusted chocolate brand.
- Tesco took home 11 awards proving the deep trust that the retailer has built with shoppers through its stores and own brands. Boots, the UK's Most Trusted Pharmacy, took home 3 awards.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.
BABY & KIDS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Baby Food
Ella's Kitchen
Baby Laundry Detergent
Fairy Non Bio
Baby Lotion
Johnson's Baby
Baby Monitor
BT / VTech (TIE)
Baby Wash / Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
Baby Wipes
Pampers
Breast Pump
Medela / Tommee Tippee (TIE)
Children's Cough Medicine
Calpol
Children's Thermometer
Braun
Dolls
Barbie
Infant Milk
Aptamil / Cow & Gate (TIE)
Nappies
Pampers
Natural Baby Products
Johnson's Baby
Toys
Lego
FOOD & BEVERAGE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Beer
Stella Artois
Better-for-you Frozen Meals
Tesco
Brown Sauce
HP Sauce
Butter
Lurpak
Canned Beans
Heinz
Canned Seafood
John West
Cheddar Cheese
Cathedral City
Chocolate
Cadbury
Coffee
Nescafé
Cooking Oil Spray
Fry Light
Cooking Stock / Broth
Knorr
Dairy-Free Cheese
Violife
Eggs
Tesco
Flour
Homepride
Frozen Potato Products
McCain
Gluten-Free Bread
Warburtons
Gluten-Free Snacks
Tesco
Milk
Cravendale / Tesco (TIE)
Pasta
Tesco
Pasta Sauce
Dolmio
Popcorn
Butterkist
Protein Bar
Grenade
Rice
Ben's Original
Sausages
Richmond
Tea
PG Tips / Tetley / Yorkshire (TIE)
Vegan Food
Quorn
HEALTH & BEAUTY
CATEGORY
WINNER
Allergy Eye Drops
Optrex
Allergy Relief
Piri
Back Pain Relief
Deep Heat / Voltarol (TIE)
Beard Oil
Bulldog
Beard Trimmer
Philips
Blood Glucose Monitor
Accu-Chek
Blood Pressure Monitors
Boots Pharmaceuticals / Omron (TIE)
Cold Sore Treatment
Zovirax
Contact Lens Solution
Boots Pharmaceuticals / Specsavers (TIE)
Denture Adhesive
Fixodent
Denture Cleaner
Steradent
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Eye Cream
No7
Eyeliner
Maybelline
Face Cream
Nivea
Fibre Supplement
Fybogel / Holland & Barrett (TIE)
Hair Regrowth Products
Rogaine
Hair Removal
Veet
Hair Root Touch-Up
L'Oréal
Headache Relief
Nurofen
Laxative
Dulcolax
Lip Colour
MAC / No7 (TIE)
Lipstick
MAC / Rimmel (TIE)
Men's Shaving
Gillette
Men's Skin Care
Nivea
Micellar Water
Garnier
Mouthwash
Listerine
Nasal Spray
Vicks
Natural Cosmetics
The Body Shop
Pain Relief Patch
Deep Heat
Pregnancy Test
ClearBlue
Self-Tanner
Dove
Sensitive Toothpaste
Sensodyne
Shampoo & Conditioner
Head & Shoulders
Sunscreen
Nivea
Teeth Whitening
Colgate
Toothbrush
Colgate
Upset Stomach Relief
Gaviscon / Rennie (TIE)
Yeast Infection Medication
Canesten
HOME, HOUSEHOLD, & PET
CATEGORY
WINNER
Air Freshener
Air Wick
Air Fryer
Ninja
Barbecue
Weber
Bath & Shower Cleaner
Cif / Flash (TIE)
Bin Bags
Tesco
Cat Food
Whiskas
Cookware
T-Fal
Dishwasher Detergent / Tabs
Finish
Dog food
Pedigree
Dog Treat
Pedigree
Dryer Sheets
Lenor
Electric Fan
Dyson
Fabric Conditioner
Comfort / Lenor (TIE)
Flea & Tick Prevention
Frontline
Food Processor
Kenwood
Food Storage Bags
Tesco
Humidifier
Dyson
Insect Repellant
Jungle Formula
In-wash Scent Booster
Lenor
Laundry Detergent
Persil
Laundry Scent Booster
Lenor
Laundry Stain Remover
Vanish
Mattress in a box
Emma
Mattress (non-rolled)
Silentnight
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
Dettol
Paper Towels
Plenty
Shoe / Boot Polish
Kiwi
Single Serve Coffee Maker
Nescafé Dolce Gusto / Tassimo (TIE)
Stain Remover
Vanish
Stand Mixer
Kenwood
Toilet Cleaner
Domestos / Harpic (TIE)
Toilet Tissue
Andrex
Vacuum
Dyson
Washer / Dryer
Hotpoint / Samsung (TIE)
Washing Up Liquid
Fairy
SERVICES
CATEGORY
WINNER
Alarm Service
ADT
Bank
Lloyds Bank
Car Insurance
LV= / AA (TIE)
Car Rental
Enterprise
Cashback Credit Card
American Express / Barclaycard (TIE)
Cryptocurrency Exchange
Coinbase
Discount Supermarket
Aldi
Food Delivery App
Just Eat
Grocery Click & Collect Service
Tesco
Grocery Pick-up Service
Tesco
High-Speed Internet
BT / Virgin (TIE)
Home Insurance
Aviva / Direct Line (TIE)
Home Phone Service
BT
Loyalty Program
Tesco Clubcard
Meal Kit Delivery
HelloFresh
Mobile Network Provider
EE / O2 (TIE)
No Annual Fee Credit Card
Barclaycard
Pharmacy
Boots
Supermarket
Tesco
Tax Preparation Software
Quickbooks
Travel Rewards Credit Card
American Express
TV Service Provider
Sky
Weight Loss Program
Slimming World
6,900 UK shoppers determined the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind, unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.
