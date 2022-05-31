Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Record Financial Results for Q1 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, announced its financial results for Q1 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in US dollars. A copy of the complete unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Q1 2022 Highlights in US dollars

Q1 2022 results as compared to Q2 2021

Revenue totaled $4.2 million, which represents an increase of 64% and is the highest revenue recognized during a Q1 period in the Company's history.

Gross margin was 56%, as compared to 68% in Q1 2021.

EBITDA totaled $0.3 million, which represents an increase of 105%.

Net Income totaled $25,147, as compared to a Net Loss in Q1 2021 of ($181,647).

Bookings Backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $10.8 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of 44% compared to March 31, 2021 of $7.5 million.

Cash at the end of Q1 2022 stood at $1,899,110 and the company continues to be debt free. The previously announced $5,000,000 investment from Bally's (USD$0.20 per share) took place subsequent to Q1 2022 and will be recognized in our Q2 2022 financials.

"The first quarter continued to demonstrate the continued growth of our core business. We are incredibly pleased with the strong start to the year this has given us. In addition, on the back of our sustained growth we closed on two strategic steps in the first quarter. The first was our acquisition of Gambit Rewards and the second was on closing a strategic investment from Bally's Corporation." said Mr. Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp Interactive Inc. "Both initiatives are expected to yield tangible growth for us in future quarters. With Gambit Rewards, we have already completed our first major set of integrations and soon to be announced partnerships. We are also in the process of re-branding the platform with the assistance of Bally's before embarking on a larger roll out. In addition, under the umbrella of our recently announced commercial agreement with Bally's, we are continuing to scope out implementations of SnippCARE, our industry leading loyalty data platform. The revenue impact from this partnership will materialize over the back half of this year. In summary we are excited about the prospects of the business and are continuing to see our momentum carry into the second quarter."

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS ("GAAP"). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company's operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company's calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company's defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Bookings Backlog

Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.

The Following are calculations of EBITDA:



Three Three

Months Ended Months Ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

USD USD Net income (loss) before interest, foreign exchange, other income, and taxes 32,491 (176,377 )

Amortization of intangibles 274,893 307,761 Depreciation of equipment 2,188 2,249 Share-based payments 6,671 20,315

EBITDA 316,243 153,948



The Following are calculations of Gross Margin:



Three Three

Months Ended Months Ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

USD USD Revenue 4,205,175 2,569,958 Less: Campaign infrastructure 1,843,787 824,621 Gross Margin 2,361,388 1,745,337



About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

