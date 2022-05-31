Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - On May 28, the White Paper on Helicobacter Pylori research by OneHealth, an industry leader, was officially released. In recent years, as a human pathogen with nearly half of the global infection rate, the treatment research of Helicobacter Pylori has attracted much attention. OneHealth (the Human Health Department of Novozymes Group) and Follow Your Gut Research Institute jointly released the "White Paper on Pylopass Lactobacillus Reuteri DSM 17648 and Helicobacter Pylori" (hereinafter referred to as the "White Paper"). This is the first scientific report on Helicobacter Pylori research led by enterprises in the industry, striving to explore and interpret the key gist and effective treatment methods of Helicobacter Pylori clinical research, and providing theoretical support for clinical treatment of Helicobacter Pylori in China.

According to the "White Paper", chronic infection of Helicobacter Pylori was listed as a clear carcinogen in the 15th edition of Carcinogen Report released by the US Department of Health and Human Services in December 2021.

In order to further help the development of health industry and effectively reduce the disease burden of Helicobacter Pylori infection and the risk of gastric cancer in China, OneHealth made full use of Novozymes Group's scientific research strength and technical reserves, focused on the research and clinical trials of Helicobacter Pylori, and successfully completed the "White Paper".

In the long run, the value contribution of the "White Paper" is concentrated in three aspects:

It scientifically demonstrates the infection rate of Helicobacter Pylori in the world and China, deeply analyzes the research literature of Helicobacter Pylori in China, and clarifies the infection rate, annual recovery rate and annual recovery rate by region, population and age;

The authority shared the prevention, control and treatment methods of Helicobacter Pylori, integrated and analyzed the consensus of the top ten Helicobacter Pylori at home and abroad, and authoritative doctors interpreted the treatment methods;

The key to clinical research of Helicobacter Pylori, that is, the existing scientific evidence of Pylopass (Lactobacillus Reuteri DSM 17648) used in the treatment of Helicobacter Pylori, was deeply interpreted, and its clinical research and application were discussed from the perspective of evidence-based.

About Novozymes OneHealth

As a human health business brand owned by Novozymes, OneHealth has built an elite microbial R&D team around the world, reshaping the definition of a healthy and better life based on data-driven R&D direction screening, accurate health efficacy verification, rigorous scientific research attitude, high-standard in vitro trials and gold-standard clinical trials.

