Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 mai/May 2022) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (CSE: BBR.WT) has announced a name and symbol change to Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (CSE: JUBA.WT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 19,303,881 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on May 31, 2022.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 30, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (CSE: BBR.WT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (CSE: JUBA.WT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10 ) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 19 303 881 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 mai 2022.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 30 mai 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 31 mai/May 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 1 juin/June 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Majuba Hill Copper Corp. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: JUBA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 56086E 10 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 56086E 10 8 8 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: BBR Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 059359208/CA0593592086





Effective Date/ Date effective : le 31 mai/May 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Majuba Hill Copper Corp. 14SEP2023 Warrants New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: JUBA.WT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 56086E 11 6 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 56086E 11 6 1 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: BBR.WT Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 059359117/CA0593591179



