DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions

DKSH Grows its Medical Device Business With the Acquisition of Acutest Systems



31.05.2022 / 07:00



Media release DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed an agreement to acquire Acutest Systems, a Malaysian in-vitro diagnostic provider. The transaction is in line with DKSH's strategy of further expanding in the fragmented medical devices industry in Asia Pacific. Zurich, Switzerland, May 31, 2022 - DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Acutest Systems. Founded in the 1980s, Acutest Systems is a distributor of clinical diagnostic point-of-care testing analyzers, diagnostic and screening devices and instruments, and laboratory systems in Malaysia.



The transaction diversifies DKSH's medical device business and provides the company access to additional general practitioners, pharmacy chains, medical centers, laboratories, and hospitals. Malaysia is a dynamic medical device market which offers significant growth opportunities. Acutest also has a solid customer base and complementary supplier and product portfolios. The company employs around 25 people and recorded net sales of over CHF 3 million in 2021 at sound profitability and returns.



Bijay Singh, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, commented: "The acquisition of Acutest Systems fits well with our strategy of expanding our medical device business through pragmatic M&A activity. Malaysia has a medical device market that offers growth opportunities. I look forward to welcoming all Acutest employees to DKSH and leveraging on their expertise."



The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to certain conditions. About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,290 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2021.



