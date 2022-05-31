DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
Media release
DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed an agreement to acquire Acutest Systems, a Malaysian in-vitro diagnostic provider. The transaction is in line with DKSH's strategy of further expanding in the fragmented medical devices industry in Asia Pacific.
Zurich, Switzerland, May 31, 2022 - DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Acutest Systems. Founded in the 1980s, Acutest Systems is a distributor of clinical diagnostic point-of-care testing analyzers, diagnostic and screening devices and instruments, and laboratory systems in Malaysia.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1364647
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1364647 31.05.2022