Das Instrument TNE2 US8793822086 TELEFONICA S.A.EO 1 ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument TNE2 US8793822086 TELEFONICA S.A.EO 1 ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument 3IM IM00B28ZPX83 MANX FINL GRP PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument 3IM IM00B28ZPX83 MANX FINL GRP PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument N1N FR0011675362 NEOEN S.A.EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument N1N FR0011675362 NEOEN S.A.EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument CEC1 DE0007257537 CECONOMY AG VZO O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument CEC1 DE0007257537 CECONOMY AG VZO O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument CRZK DE000A2GS625 CR CAPITAL AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument CRZK DE000A2GS625 CR CAPITAL AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument TNE5 ES0178430E18 TELEFONICA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument TNE5 ES0178430E18 TELEFONICA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument LUB US5492821013 LUBY'S INC. DL-,32 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022The instrument LUB US5492821013 LUBY'S INC. DL-,32 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2022Das Instrument 75H KYG2453A1085 COUNTRY GARDEN SVDL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument 75H KYG2453A1085 COUNTRY GARDEN SVDL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument EV7 CA30050D5038 EVOLVING GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument EV7 CA30050D5038 EVOLVING GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument 4WI0 CA52177M2085 LEAF MOBILE INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument 4WI0 CA52177M2085 LEAF MOBILE INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument TZBA SE0015949847 TETHYS OIL AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument TZBA SE0015949847 TETHYS OIL AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022Das Instrument OEA SE0017766868 OEM INTERN. RED. B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022The instrument OEA SE0017766868 OEM INTERN. RED. B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022<