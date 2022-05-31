NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSP, AIM: GSP) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") of shareholders held on May 27, 2022. At the meeting Gensource shareholders:

Re-elected Alton Anderson, Michael Ferguson, Stephen Dyer, Michael Mueller, Amy O'Shea and Calvin Redlick to the Board of Directors;

Re-appointed MNP, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company;

Approved the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan;

Re-approved the Shareholders Right Plan

Approved the continuance of the Company from the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to The Business Corporations Act (Saskatchewan)

Holders of 168,847,361 shares (representing 40.098 %) of the outstanding shares of the Company) were "present" at the virtual web-based AGSM or by proxy and voted online or at the meeting.

Appointment of Stephen Dyer as Non-Executive Board Chair

Following the AGSM, the Board of Directors met to approve Mr. Stephen Dyer as Non-Executive Board Chair of the Company and re-appoint the officers of the Company as follows:

Board Chair Stephen Dyer

President CEO Michael Ferguson

Chief Financial Officer Alton Anderson

Vice-President Finance Business Development Robert Theoret

Vice-President Corporate Services and Corporate Secretary Deborah Morsky

Gensource is very pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Dyer as Chair of the Company. It was the intent of the company, when Steve joined the Board a year ago, that he would transition into the Board Chair role and his appointment now is the culmination of that plan, another step in the Company's transition towards becoming North America's next fertilizer producer. In his role as Chair, Steve will apply his deep experience in corporate governance and expertise in the fertilizer industry to help guide and grow the company. His appointment as Board Chair leverages this significant strength, not only because of his experience and industry knowledge, but also in marking the transition to an independent Board Chair a key tenant of good corporate governance. Now is the time to make this change as Gensource is on the cusp of moving its first project into construction and ultimately operation.

Q1 2022 Financial Results

Gensource also announces that it has released its Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending March 31, 2022. The reports will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (https://gensourcepotash.ca/financials-and-presentations/).

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

