- (PLX AI) - Lanxess and Advent establish a leading global joint venture for high-performance plastics.
- • Lanxess High Performance Materials business valued at EUR 2.5 billion
- • Lanxess receives a payment of at least EUR 1.1 billion at closing and a stake of up to 40 percent in the joint venture
- • Lanxess and Advent to acquire Engineering Materials business from DSM for a purchase price of around EUR 3.7 billion financed by Advent, which will also go into the JV
