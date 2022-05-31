DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Media and Games Invest SE: presents Q1 2022 report with 27% overall and 18% Organic Revenue Growth and a 26% increase in Software Clients



31.05.2022 / 08:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media and Games Invest SE: presents Q1 2022 report with 27% overall and 18% Organic Revenue Growth and a 26% increase in Software Clients Net Revenues amounted to 65.9 mEUR in Q1'22 (Q1'21: 51.9 mEUR), which is an increase of 27%, largely driven by the Organic Revenue Growth 1 of 18%.

Adj. EBITDA 2 amounted to 17.6 mEUR in Q1'22 (Q1'21: 13.5 mEUR), which is an increase of 30% driven by economies of scale and, amidst record investments in new personnel.

The total Software Clients grew quarter on quarter by 26% which supports long-term organic growth prospects as these clients will scale revenues over time.

The Net Dollar Expansion Rate of the existing Software Clients above 100k revenues per year amounted to 125%, which showcases that clients increase their wallet share with MGI. May 31, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange; OTCQX ticker: MDGIF) closes the first quarter 2022 with 65.9 mEUR in Net Revenue, which corresponds to an increase of 27% compared to Q1'21, whereof two thirds were Organic Revenue Growth (18pp). The adj. EBITDA for the first quarter 2022 increased by 30% to 17.6 mEUR compared to Q1 2021. 67% of the revenues were generated in North America (Q1'21: 61%) and 20% in Europe, which underscores accelerated growth in North America, the largest market for MGI.

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2022 Net Revenues amounted to 65.9 mEUR (Q1'21: 51.9 mEUR), an increase of 27% compared to Q1'21, where 18% was contributed by Organic Revenue Growth.

amounted to 65.9 mEUR (Q1'21: 51.9 mEUR), an increase of 27% compared to Q1'21, where 18% was contributed by Organic Revenue Growth. Adj. EBITDA 2 amounted to 17.6 mEUR (Q1'21: 13.5 mEUR), an increase of 30%.

amounted to 17.6 mEUR (Q1'21: 13.5 mEUR), an increase of 30%. Adj. EBIT 3 amounted to 13.6 mEUR (Q1'21: 9.3 mEUR), an increase of 45%.

amounted to 13.6 mEUR (Q1'21: 9.3 mEUR), an increase of 45%. Adj. Net Result 11 amounted to 5.7 mEUR (Q1'21: 4.9 mEUR), an increase of 16%.

amounted to 5.7 mEUR (Q1'21: 4.9 mEUR), an increase of 16%. Net Interest-Bearing Debt 4 as of March 31, 2022 amounted to 219.7 mEUR (December 31, 2021: 198.6 mEUR).

as of March 31, 2022 amounted to 219.7 mEUR (December 31, 2021: 198.6 mEUR). Leverage Ratio 5 amounted to 2.9x as of March 31, 2021 (2.8x as per December 31, 2021).

amounted to 2.9x as of March 31, 2021 (2.8x as per December 31, 2021). Cash and Cash Equivalents including credit lines amounted to 169.2 mEUR as of March 31, 2022, compared to 188.9 mEUR as of December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an earn-out payment related to the KingsIsle acquisition.

including credit lines amounted to 169.2 mEUR as of March 31, 2022, compared to 188.9 mEUR as of December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an earn-out payment related to the KingsIsle acquisition. Earnings Per Share (EPS) undiluted / diluted amounted to EUR 0.02 (Q1'21: undiluted / diluted EUR 0.02). EPS undiluted / diluted adjusted for PPA-amortization10 amounted to EUR 0.04 (Q1'21: undiluted / diluted EUR 0.04). SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI GROUP In mEUR Q1 2022 Q1 2021 FY 2021 Net Revenues 65.9 51.9 252.2 YoY Growth in revenues 27% 96% 80% EBITDA6 16.9 12.1 65 EBITDA margins7 26% 23% 26% Adj. EBITDA 17.6 13.5 71.1 Adj. EBITDA margins9 27% 26% 28% Adj. EBIT 13.6 9.3 54.8 Adj. EBIT margins8 21% 18% 22% Adj. Net Result 5.7 4.9 28.0 Adj. Net Result margins 9% 9% 11% The Q1 2022 interim report is available on MGI's corporate website at https://mgi-se.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/ in the Investor Relations section. All financials are preliminary consolidated group figures and not audited.

A WORD FROM REMCO WESTERMANN, CEO "We are pleased to report a successful start into 2022, exceeding the expected revenue and EBITDA growth rates reflected in our 2022 Guidance. Following the transformation into an Advertising Software Platform with our own first-party games content, we were again able to show strong organic growth, with 18% organic growth in Q1'22, which tends to be the seasonally softest quarter in the advertising industry. In line with this growth, we were also able to increase the number of our software clients by 26%, which also will further growth in the next quarters. This encouraging performance is underlined by our strong profitability as well as cash generation capability. Despite record investments in personnel to fuel further growth, we achieved an adj. EBITDA margin of 27% as well as an operating cash flow of EUR 16.3m, which reflects an increase of 45% compared to Q1' 21. With further investments into long-term organic growth, which are also reflected in our additional staffing initiatives, we are incredibly well-positioned for further strong organic growth in the coming quarters and years.", says Remco Westermann, CEO & Chairman of MGI.

Notes - All Notes are defined as in the Year End Report 2021 of MGI Note (1) Organic Revenue Growth: Organic revenue growth does include growth calculated on a year-over-year basis from companies being within the Group for twelve months or more. What is excluded is the revenue growth from acquisitions that have not been part of the group in the last twelve month, and the decline from sales stemming from closures/divestment of whole businesses.

Note (2) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding one-time costs. EBITDA adjustments amounted to 0.7 mEUR in Q1 2022 and were made largely for one-time costs and costs associated with the ESOP program.

Note (3) Adjusted EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes excluding one-time costs and PPA-amortization resulting from M&A related purchase price allocations. [For adjustments, please see footnote 2 above.]

Note (4) Net interest bearing debt: Interest bearing Financial Indebtedness excluding Shareholder and Related Party Loans minus Cash and Cash Equivalents.

Note (5) Leverage ratio: Net Interest-Bearing Debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months.

Note (6) EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Note (7) EBITDA margin: EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues.

Note (8) Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenues

Note (9) Adjusted EBITDA margin: Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

Note (10) PPA-amortization: amortization on M&A related purchase prices which are not tax deductible

Note (11) Adjusted Net Result: Net Income before PPA-amortization

Invitation to investor presentation

MGI invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q1 2022 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9am CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website www.mgi-se.com.

To participate via webcast, please visit:



https://tv.streamfabriken.com/media-and-games-invest-q1-2022 To participate via phone, please call:

Sweden: +46850558351

United Kingdom: +443333009271

USA: +1 6319131422

Germany: +4969222220380

PIN: 63964643#

Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Forward-looking statements This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

31.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

