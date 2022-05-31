DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Trading and Audit Update

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Trading and Audit Update 31-May-2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 May 2022

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Trading update and 2021 audited results

Further to its announcement on 25 February 2022, Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that each of its centres are fully open, albeit trading at lower levels than in the same period last year.

Due to the continuing war in Ukraine, the Company will not be able to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 June 2022, in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Accordingly, trading of Arricano shares will be suspended from 7.00am on 1 July 2022 until those audited financial statements are published and sent to its shareholders, which will occur as soon as possible after 30 June 2022.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young

