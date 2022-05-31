Statkraft has completed a 76 MWdc solar power in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It features 140,000 PV panels and spans 773,678 square meters of land.From pv magazine India Norway's Statkraft has commissioned a 76 MWdc solar plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It developed the Nellai solar park via the "group captive model," under which customers own a minimum 26% share of the plant and buy the electricity under long-term power purchase agreements. The solar plant features 140,000 PV panels and spans 773,678 square meters of land. It is expected to produce 124 GWh of electricity per year. ...

