Altavair L.P. ("Altavair"), a global leader in commercial aviation finance, announced today the closing of a sale and leaseback with airBaltic of four Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The acquisition was funded by funds and accounts managed by KKR, with Altavair acting as servicer on the assets.

"We are pleased to support airBaltic with this transaction," said Matt Hoesley, Head of Acquisitions Investments for Altavair. "We are very excited about our new relationship with Latvia's flagship airline and look forward to working with them as they continue to play an important role in European aviation."

These aircraft are the first Airbus A220 models to be managed by Altavair, which has serviced and leased over thirty variants of primarily Boeing and Airbus aircraft since its inception.

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $9 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

