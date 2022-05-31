Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2022 | 09:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes EfTEN United Property Fund to Baltic Fund List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that the fund units of EfTEN United Property Fund have been
listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Fund List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, May 31. 

The listing of the EfTEN United Property Fund follows the public offering by
the company to Estonian investors. The fund offered publicly up to 460,000 fund
units, and in case of oversubscription, the management company had the right to
upsize the offering by 300,000 fund units. 

Investors submitted a total of 2,716 subscription orders and subscribed for
1,217,730 fund units. Therefore the offer was oversubscribed by 2.65 times. The
fund raised a total of EUR 7 million. 

"EfTEN's first fund was listed on the Nasdaq Baltic share list almost 5 years
ago, in the end of 2017. I'm really happy to see EfTEN is listing their new
fund, which is aimed at retail investors, on our exchange as well. This time
we're welcoming EfTEN to the Baltic Fund List - that's the market on which the
fund units of EfTEN United Property Fund are now available for trading," said
Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

Kristjan Tamla, Head of Retail Business at EfTEN Capital, said it is currently
a difficult time to raise capital. "This is due to the situation on the global
financial markets, due to the foreign policy developments of the last three
months and also due to what is happening in our own economy. In this context,
it was a great pleasure to see the EfTEN United Property Fund offer was more
than 2.6 times oversubscribed." 

Tamla added that investor confidence forces them to make extra efforts to
manage the money responsibly and to invest on favorable terms for investors.
"EfTEN United Property Fund continues to seek real estate investments in all
three Baltic countries. Along with the growth of the fund, we want to further
diversify it across real estate sectors and create a representative portfolio
that can be said to be similar to the Baltic real estate index," said Tamla. 

EfTEN United Property Fund is a real estate fund aimed at retail investors and
it is managed by EfTEN Capital. EfTEN Capital is an independent Baltic
commercial real estate fund manager which employs over 50 people and has
offices in all three Baltic States. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla
Marketing and Communications Manager
Nasdaq Tallinn
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.