Nasdaq Welcomes EfTEN United Property Fund to Baltic Fund List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the fund units of EfTEN United Property Fund have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Fund List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, May 31. The listing of the EfTEN United Property Fund follows the public offering by the company to Estonian investors. The fund offered publicly up to 460,000 fund units, and in case of oversubscription, the management company had the right to upsize the offering by 300,000 fund units. Investors submitted a total of 2,716 subscription orders and subscribed for 1,217,730 fund units. Therefore the offer was oversubscribed by 2.65 times. The fund raised a total of EUR 7 million. "EfTEN's first fund was listed on the Nasdaq Baltic share list almost 5 years ago, in the end of 2017. I'm really happy to see EfTEN is listing their new fund, which is aimed at retail investors, on our exchange as well. This time we're welcoming EfTEN to the Baltic Fund List - that's the market on which the fund units of EfTEN United Property Fund are now available for trading," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. Kristjan Tamla, Head of Retail Business at EfTEN Capital, said it is currently a difficult time to raise capital. "This is due to the situation on the global financial markets, due to the foreign policy developments of the last three months and also due to what is happening in our own economy. In this context, it was a great pleasure to see the EfTEN United Property Fund offer was more than 2.6 times oversubscribed." Tamla added that investor confidence forces them to make extra efforts to manage the money responsibly and to invest on favorable terms for investors. "EfTEN United Property Fund continues to seek real estate investments in all three Baltic countries. Along with the growth of the fund, we want to further diversify it across real estate sectors and create a representative portfolio that can be said to be similar to the Baltic real estate index," said Tamla. EfTEN United Property Fund is a real estate fund aimed at retail investors and it is managed by EfTEN Capital. EfTEN Capital is an independent Baltic commercial real estate fund manager which employs over 50 people and has offices in all three Baltic States. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media Contacts: Ott Raidla Marketing and Communications Manager Nasdaq Tallinn ott.raidla@nasdaq.com +372 5552 4824