MasterControl Inc.: MasterControl Recognizes EMEA Customers' Achievements in 2022

The European Masters of Excellence Awards highlights quality and manufacturing leaders in life sciences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2022, a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the winners of the European Masters of Excellence Awards during the annual Masters Conference, held in Milan earlier this month. These awards recognize MasterControl customers who have excelled in quality and manufacturing innovation and are leaders in their respected professions.



The one individual award, the European Masters of Excellence Quality Champion for 2022, recognized Maria Bengzon, a software quality specialist at BONESUPPORT AB. BONESUPPORT's mission is to restore health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders. Bengzon has been an instrumental leader in the quality managementdepartment at BONESUPPORT. "I want to make it easy to get it right. That's what drives me regarding quality. If you make it right, it just flows because corrections and mistakes are so costly and annoying to fix," says Bengzon. Bengzon is consistently a champion for quality its importance when it comes to safety and compliance.

Almac Sciences, a member of contract development and manufacturing organization Almac Group, received the Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Award, accepted by Martin Ross, quality manager. After seeing how paper records clouded visibility, Almac digitized their manufacturing processto allow for more transparency and flexibility in operations. "Digital transformation provides and gives the ability to design opportunities... we can predefine workflow, chronology, types of data, and acceptable limits, for example, volumes or times. Real-time control at the point of use is a powerful tool in ensuring compliance," says Ross. Almac has experienced many more key improvements since their digital transformation, positively impacting KPIs.

"The European Masters of Excellence Awards allow us to celebrate our customers and their achievements in technology and innovation," says CEO Jon Beckstrand. "MasterControl is honored to be a partner to these amazing companies and individuals."

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers to bring lifechanging products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes.

