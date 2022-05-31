Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce signing of a new Agreement with the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) on May 2, 2022. The Agreement establishes collaborative processes to support the constructive engagement of the TCG in Benchmark's exploration program at the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project and ensure the TCG can meaningfully participate in all aspects of the exploration program and the associated economic benefits. The Agreement is an important step towards developing a strong collaborative relationship with TCG and advancing Benchmark's gold-silver project. The Agreement is a key component towards social license for mine permitting and is intended to form the basis of a larger agreement when the project advances towards regulatory approvals for an operational mine. Benchmark will work constructively with First Nations and advance the Project in a sustainable manner that provides social and economic opportunities. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Benchmark is very encouraged to be working cooperatively with the TCG. Building a collaborative and meaningful relationship with TCG will enable continued success to advance the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project to a mining decision. Benchmark is rapidly advancing its Project that continues to deliver near-term results and major milestones during 2022 and 2023."

The signing of this collaborative Agreement is considered a major achievement to advance the Company's project to a production scenario. Benchmark will continue to engage and utilize First Nations talent for employment and consultancy work with near-term achievements that include:

Technical, environmental, mineral resource expansion and regional discovery drilling during 2022;

Potential for additional new discoveries;

Q2, 2022 - Expanded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE);

Q3, 2022 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and;

2023 - Feasibility Study and entry into environmental assessment processes.

Tahltan Central Government (TCG)

The purpose of the TCG is to define and protect Tahltan inherent aboriginal rights and title, to protect the eco-systems and natural resources of Tahltan traditional territory through pursuing sustainable economic development, and to strengthen the cultural wellness of the Tahltan Community by promoting traditional values based on the concepts of caring, sharing, cooperation, truth, honour, fairness and above all, respect.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20-kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125881