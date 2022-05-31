Hungary's Platio Solar has developed a new PV module line featuring monocrystalline and polycrystalline cells with clear or opal glass.Hungary-based Platio Solar launched new solar modules for PV pavement applications at the recent Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. "They rely on a new frame structure that provides better protection for the glass surface," Marketing Manager Helga Ruscsák told pv magazine. "They can be used for pavement, terraces, driveways, sidewalks, parks, bicycle roads, marinas, and low traffic roads, as well as for other industrial and off-grid applications." The modules ...

