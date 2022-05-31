Scientists in Saudi Arabia looked at the potential of different solar technologies to meet energy demand for cooling systems. They found that PV is the best cost-effective option, especially for compression refrigeration cycles in hot climates.Researchers from Qassim University in Saudi Arabia have looked at how different solar technologies could be used for refrigeration purposes. They have found that PV has the biggest potential for such applications, especially in hot climates. They considered PV along with other two solar technologies - photovoltaic thermal collectors (PVT) and concentrating ...

