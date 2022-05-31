Strong clinical data supporting Alluzience (abobotulinumtoxinA, ABO), the first liquid, ready-to-use neuromodulator as an effective and well-tolerated treatment for glabellar (frown) lines, with a rapid onset and long duration of action of up to six months

Galderma will present a range of new clinical data and analyses across its portfolio during nine poster sessions and two symposia at the upcoming International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress 2022 in Paris from June 3-5, 2022.

"At Galderma, we are committed to advancing dermatology for every skin story. The extensive series of oral and poster presentations with new data from across our portfolio demonstrates our drive for innovation across the industry. We will also be hosting two symposia with leading physicians, reinforcing our partnership with the aesthetics community as we present work completed with them to deliver holistic individualized treatments (HITs) for patients and the science and clinical experience behind our latest innovation Alluzience, the first ready-to-use neuromodulator" Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH Chief Executive Officer Galderma

Latest efficacy, safety satisfaction data for neuromodulator portfolio

Alluzience

Two oral presentations and a poster will center on data for Alluzience, the first ready to use liquid (abobotulinumtoxinA), approved in June 2021 in Europe. Pooled data from two phase III studies (NCT02353871 and NCT02493946) demonstrated that Alluzience effectively improved frown line severity, with rapid onset of effect and up to 6 months improvement after a single treatment.1-3 Improvements in the severity of frown lines, satisfaction and psychological well-being were maintained over repeated treatment cycles.1 Additional post-hoc analyzes will be presented that confirm that the median time to return to baseline rating was nearly six months.3

The clinical data that will be presented are listed below:

Poster title Authors Number Poster presentation Ready-to-use liquid abobotulinumtoxinA: An overview of available phase III clinical data for moderate-to-severe glabellar line treatment Benjamin Ascher, et al. #113846 Oral Presentation 16:45 CET June 4 Ready-to-use liquid abobotulinumtoxinA for moderate-to-severe glabellar lines: Pooling of two double-blind, randomized, controlled phase III studies Inna Prygova, et al. #114879 Oral Presentation 16:30 CET June 4 Liquid abobotulinumtoxinA for glabellar line treatment: Post hoc analysis of duration of effect and subject satisfaction phase III study data Berthold Rzany, et al. #114895

Delegates at IMCAS can also attend Galderma's symposium, Alluzience: the first liquid neuromodulator from theory to practice. During the session, an expert panel will take attendees on a journey through the science of the first ready-to-use neuromodulator and their clinical experience of the breakthrough treatment. The symposium is taking place on Saturday 4, 13:30 to 15:00 CET.

Dysport (also marketed as Azzalure in the EU)

Clinical experience with Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) spans over three decades* and it has a well-established safety profile across multiple aesthetic indications including both frown lines and crow's feet.4-14

Researchers will present three posters demonstrating that Dysport is efficacious and well tolerated, with subjects reporting natural results and high rates of satisfaction. A dose escalation study evaluated subject satisfaction using abobotulinumtoxinA doses up to 125U and demonstrated it was efficacious and well-tolerated across all doses from 50U to 125U with high satisfaction and improvement maintained for up to 9 months.15 Data was analyzed from three studies (NCT03736928, Phase 2; NCT03960957, Phase 3; NCT03687736, Phase 4) in which all subjects were treated with on-label 50 units. Subjects reported median onset of effect after two days in all three trials and high rates of subject satisfaction up to six months after injection in phase III and nine months in phase II trials.16 A post-hoc analysis of clinical trial NCT03687736 also found that while all age groups were satisfied with and experienced psychological benefits from treatment, millennials, known for their high expectations appeared to be particularly happy with two treatments a year of abobotulinumtoxinA.17

The clinical data that will be presented are listed below:

Poster title Authors Number Poster presentation Assessment of subject satisfaction after glabellar line treatment with escalating doses of abobotulinumtoxinA in a randomized, double-blind study Steven Dayan, et al.. #114887 Poster presentation Subject satisfaction and duration of effect of on-label 50U abobotulinumtoxinA treatment of glabellar lines results from three individual trials Steven Dayan, et al. #114885 Poster presentation Subject satisfaction with twice-yearly treatment of glabellar lines with abobotulinumtoxinA in millennials Inna Prygova, et al. #114945

*Approved for therapeutic use in December 1990 and aesthetic use in April 2009

New data for Restylane range of hyaluronic acid fillers

Restylane

One of the oral presentations presented will report on phase IV data from the CHEEKY study which evaluated treatment outcome after providing investigators with a treatment guide to help choose the right treatment for their patient. The study demonstrated that all patients achieved the aim of their treatment, whether it was projection or contouring/volumization and that the results were natural-looking with high subject satisfaction.18

The clinical data that will be presented are listed below:

Poster title Authors Number Oral Presentation 16:00 CET June 4 Effectiveness of cheek treatment after providing a treatment guide to help choose between hyaluronic acid filler HA-VOL or HA-LYF: the CHEEKY study Andreas Nikolis, et al. #114864 Poster presentation Water uptake of hyaluronic acid fillers. Åke Öhrlund #114878

96 Week Data for Collagen Biostimulator

Sculptra

The latest long-term effectiveness and safety of Sculptra, the original and only poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) approved by the FDA, will also be presented at IMCAS 2022. In this extension study for the correction of nasolabial folds, Sculptra, using the new constitution of 8 ml with 1 ml lidocaine, showed it to be well-tolerated and with long-lasting effectiveness until week 96.19

The clinical data that will be presented is shown below:

Oral Presentation 16:15 CET June 4 Extension study on safety and effectiveness of PLLA for correction of nasolabial folds after changes in reconstitution and injection procedures Brenda LaTowsky,

Participants are also invited to attend the symposium, Restylane and Sculptra: Predictive Lessons from generations applied to facial rejuvenation, taking place on Saturday June 4, 08:30 to 10:00 CET. The symposium will see leading physicians offer their insights into how assessing people within the same family at different stages of their life can inform the design of holistic individualized treatments for patients.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

About Alluzience (liquid botulinum toxin type A)

Alluzience (liquid botulinum toxin type A) is the first ready-to-use BoNT-A liquid neuromodulator formulation to be introduced in Europe. Alluzience should only be administered by a physician with appropriate qualifications and expertise in this treatment using the required equipment.20 Dosing and treatment intervals depend on assessment of the individual patient's response.20 The treatment interval should be no more frequent than every three months.20 For more information, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics.20

Alluzience is a product under license from Ipsen. Alluzience is a registered trademark of Ipsen. Galderma has an exclusive license from Ipsen to develop, promote and distribute Alluzience in the approved indication in Europe (excluding Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Hungary).

About Dysport

Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines. Dysport has more than 30 years of clinical experience Globally for therapeutic indications and 13 years for aesthetics indications, with extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy. It is licensed for aesthetic indications in 85 markets worldwide, Dysport is one of the world's leading brands of aesthetic neuromodulators with over 100 million treatments delivered in the aesthetics indications to date.

Dysport is a product under license from Ipsen and is manufactured by them. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

About Galderma's Restylane portfolio

RESTYLANE is the original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler with over 25 years of achievement and over 50 million treatments worldwide. NASHA and OBT technologies make RESTYLANE the world's most diverse range of fillers to deliver truly individualized results.21,22

The RESTYLANE portfolio of products includes RESTYLANE, RESTYLANE LYFTTM, RESTYLANE KYSSETM, RESTYLANE VOLYMETM, RESTYLANE DEFYNETM, RESTYLANE REFYNETM, RESTYLANE EYELIGHTTM and RESTYLANE SKINBOOSTERS VITALTM

About Sculptra

SCULPTRA works to stimulate the skin's own collagen production23 and is suitable for increasing the volume of depressed areas, particularly to correct skin depressions such as skin creases, wrinkles, folds, and scars, and for signs of skin aging.24 SCULPTRA is also suitable for large volume corrections of the signs of facial fat loss (lipoatrophy).24

SCULPTRA is an injectable biostimulator containing microparticles of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) which gradually revitalizes the skin's structural foundation, providing natural-looking, long-term results for up to 25 months.25 SCULPTRA was first approved in 1999 in Europe and it is currently available in more than 40 countries globally.

