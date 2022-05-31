Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 30.5.2022 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 202613) Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 2 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 31.5.2022. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Leverage Certificates) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072100