Presentation on Wednesday, June 8th at 8:00 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: OSSIF) (TSXV: OSS), a developer of software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 11:00 AM EST/8:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Brandon Taylor, President and COO, will be giving the presentation and host investor meetings during the event.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and cannot wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. OneSoft management have become a part of our 'fabric' over the years, and we cannot wait to have them back," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"Global macro and political environments have demonstrated the importance of maintaining oil and liquified natural gas infrastructure to our society and economy," said Mr. Taylor. "Safe distribution of these crucial energy sources is top of mind for the pipeline industry, and OneSoft's solutions are key to achieving the industry's goal of zero pipeline failures, as demonstrated by Phillips 66 (our first client) who recently received its second industry safety award. Our clients are expanding their use of our solutions, and we are moving more prospects through our sales pipeline. Our strong balance sheet supports our growth plans. I look forward to discussing these points and more at the LD Micro Invitational."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

587-416-6787

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

647-494-7710

