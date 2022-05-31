Highlights

Advance United begins the 2022 exploration work program on Doyle Property examining two high potential zones in newly acquired claims and recently acquired historical technical data from TriOrigin

Historic TriOrigin Exploration data to be further studied includes detailed drill logs for 37 drillholes, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and sampling, where drill hole T94-22 having intersected 49.58 g/t gold over one meter and drill hole T95-34 having intersected 17.49 g/t gold over one meter.

Summer work program to focus on targets that typically fall into the category of "orogenic gold deposits" in brittle-ductile structurally related regimes, similar to those found in the Timmins Gold Camp, the Hemlo Gold Deposits, and the gold deposits of the Doyon-Bousquet Camp in Quebec.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the commencement of the summer work program which started mid-May 2022 on the Doyle Property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt near Wawa, Ontario, Canada.

The Doyle Property lies within the Batchawana Greenstone Belt ("BGB") of the Superior Province approximately two hours northeast by road from Batchawana Bay on the TransCanada Highway. It is comprised of 166 claims totally approximately 3,636 hectares and is accessed by existing logging and bush roads allowing easy access to most of the property.

Geological mapping and prospecting crews were dispatched this month to the field to begin the work program. The program will be focused on follow-up in two high grade gold intersections identified from previous drilling.

Drill hole T-94-22 returned an assay of 49 g/t gold over 1.0 m in one of two quartz veins intersected by the drilling and visible gold was identified in the drill core from this hole. The gold-bearing veins have not been sufficiently mapped to date, and similar veins discovered during reconnaissance work by Advance United staff on surface in the vicinity of the hole will be one of the focuses of the work program to properly sample and map the area. Interpretation of this surface work will aid Advance United staff in determining the extent of the gold bearing veins.

A second area of interest is in the vicinity of drill hole T95-34, which intersected a pyrite-rich unit returning 2.0 g/t gold over 9 meters and 15.7g/t gold over 1 meter. This intersection is significant for two reasons. Firstly, the gold does not seem to be related to the quartz veining but instead is disseminated in a pyrite-rich unit in felsic tuffs. This relationship is similar to the mineralization found at the Hemlo Deposit (which has produced over 21 million ounces of gold according to Barrick Gold website). Secondly, there is a strong geophysical IP anomaly on surface "up-dip" and along the strike of the drill hole which warrants follow-up.

A geophysical interpretation completed in 2021 identified two major areas of higher resistivity related to possible silicification on the western part of the property where many gold occurrences have been found in past work. These areas which will also be the focus of prospection and geological mapping to begin to understand the relationships between gold mineralization and the high resistivity anomalies.

The ground VLF-EM and airborne surveys completed on the property in 2021 identified strong conductors which have been interpreted to be related to major shear zones which traverse the property. An area in the southern part of the property where at least three apparent shear zones coalesce will be the focus of intense prospecting, sampling, and mapping.

Mr. James Atkinson, M.Sc., P. Geo., CEO of Advance United, and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, states, "I am very excited about the start of our 2022 field work at Doyle. I have always believed that this is a highly prospective project and our compilation and review of past work combined with modern and traditional exploration techniques will be instrumental in realizing the potential of the Doyle Property. I am also very happy with the highly experienced geological and prospecting staff we have managed to assemble to put "boots on the ground" for this project."

About the Doyle Property

The most extensive exploration on the Doyle Property was carried out by TriOrigin Limited between 1989 and 1995 where they completed over 100km of line cutting, reconnaissance and detailed geological mapping and prospecting, 65km of induced polarization surveys and over 8,000m of diamond drilling in 37 holes.

Eleven trench areas (approximately 100m x 5m) were completed on 6 IP anomalies. Anomalous gold was detected in 3 trench areas, ranging up to 3.40 grams of gold per tonne.

Zones of IP and anomalous gold in rock occur in at least seven areas on the property with lengths up to 2,000 meters.

Airborne and ground geophysical surveys were completed in 2021 which identified prospective anomalies and area of potential extensive alteration.

Several sulphide-rich gold bearing units occur near the transition between felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The property has shown widespread zinc and gold mineralization in felsic tuffs and volcanoclastic sediments in drilling and trenching, and the geologic setting and mineralization has been compared to the gold deposits of the Hemlo area. High grade gold occurs in extensive anomalous zones including for example 5.59g/t, 49.85 g/t and 12.5 g/t over 1m in drilling.

About Advance United Holdings

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

Advance United brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. We don't mine. Rather, we've acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology. We have a growing pipeline of similar properties that we are looking to acquire. And now we've launched the Au Marketplace. A first of its kind digital platform that connects owners of mineral commodities and deposits with developers and producers.

We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can list your project in the Au Marketplace, visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling, drill results, and technical work provided by TriOrigin and others. The Qualified Person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

