Tempus Resources Ltd: Drilling Commences for 2022 Program at Elizabeth Gold Project

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that drilling for the 2022 Exploration Program has commenced at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

The 2022 Exploration Program officially began on May 30th, with the start of diamond drill hole EZ-22-01 that targets the extension to the high-grade Blue Vein that was discovered last year.

President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented, "It is great to have the drills turning at Elizabeth again. The focus this season is the expansion of the high -grade Blue Vein as well as the extensions to the Main and West Veins. The overall target of the program this year is to increase the historic resource at Elizabeth to support the development of a high-grade mine that will utilise the existing fully permitted mill infrastructure at Blackdome, approximately 30 km to the north of the Elizabeth Project. Tempus is planning to complete an updated NI43-101 Resource estimate for the Elizabeth Project following the completion of the 2022 program."

The 2022 Exploration Program builds on the success of initial 39 drill-hole (9,826 metres) of diamond core drilling completed by Tempus at the Elizabeth project since exploration began in November 2020. For 2022, Tempus plans to drill up to 30 drill holes (approximately 8,500 metres) at Elizabeth. Key targets include:

Blue Vein - the Blue Vein was discovered in 2021 (EZ21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t Au) with a total of 7 holes intersecting the vein to date (including three holes with 'bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation identified over a strike length of over 80 metres. Approximately fifteen (15) holes have been planned to target the expansion of the Blue Vein high-grade gold mineralisation along strike and depth. The drilling will test the Blue Vein gold mineralisation over a total strike length of approximately 300 metres and to a depth of approximately 150 metres. Several of the Blue Vein drill holes will be extended to intersect the SW Vein at depth to test the continuation of high-grade gold below the depth of current drilling.

Main and West Veins - the West and Main Veins have minimal historic drilling and high-grade gold mineralisation was identified in surface trenching completed in 2003 (West Vein 55g/t Au over 20 metres and Main Vein 14g/t over 20 metres. Approximately ten (10) holes have been planned to target the potential extension of the of the Main and West Veins to the south of the surface trenching. Drilling will test the potential veins to a depth of approximately 200 metres.

Ella Zone - identified by trenching completed in 2003, Tempus completed one drill hole in 2021 (EZ21-21 with intersected 1g/t gold mineralisation over 2 metres within a 4 metre vein system). Three (3) holes have been planned to test the Ella Zone.

Exploration Holes - An additional 2 to 5 holes have been planned to test for the discovery of additional vein sets. Potential for new vein discoveries north east of the Blue Vein and in the unexplored zone between the South West Vein and the West Vein.



See the 29 March 2022 announcement for full details on the planned exploration program at Elizabeth.

Figure 1 - The Elizabeth Project - Plan View Showing 2022 Proposed Drill Holes

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

