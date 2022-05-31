Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):

Issuer: SEB S.A.

Types of securities: ordinary shares

ISIN: FR0000121709

LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47

Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May,20th 2021

Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 11th 2021

Stockbroker: EXANE SA

Company Company LEI Code Instrument Code PSI Name Transaction Date (Day) ISIN Code Way Daily Volume (Nb of securities) Daily Weighted Average Price Of Purchase Exchange SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA EXANE S.A. 18-May-22 FR0000121709 B 22,517 102.00 CEUO TOTAL 22,517 102.00

