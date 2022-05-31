Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
Issuer: SEB S.A.
Types of securities: ordinary shares
ISIN: FR0000121709
LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May,20th 2021
Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 11th 2021
Stockbroker: EXANE SA
|Company
|Company LEI Code
|Instrument Code
|PSI Name
|Transaction Date (Day)
|ISIN Code
|Way
|Daily Volume (Nb of securities)
|Daily Weighted Average Price Of Purchase
|Exchange
|SEB S.A.
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|EXANE S.A.
|18-May-22
|FR0000121709
|B
22,517
102.00
|CEUO
TOTAL
22,517
102.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005517/en/
Contacts:
Groupe SEB
SEB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de