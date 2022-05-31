Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV YHTIÖT PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

SRV YHTIÖT PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of SRV Yhtiöt Plc is traded without right to share issue as of 1 June 2022 on Nasdaq Finland. Trading code: SRV1V ISIN code: FI009015309 Orderbook id: 40925 Ratio: 3:4 (1 subscription right given for each share, 3 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 4 shares) Subscription price: 0,10 EUR / share Subscription period: 7.6.2022 - 21.6.2022 Ex-date: 1.6.2022 Record date: 2.6.2022 The orderbook SRV1V (id 40925) will be flushed on 31.5.2022 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ****