Dienstag, 31.05.2022
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2022 | 13:17
103 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV YHTIÖT PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

SRV YHTIÖT PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE



The share of SRV Yhtiöt Plc is traded without right to share issue as of 1 June
2022 on Nasdaq Finland. 



Trading code: SRV1V

ISIN code: FI009015309

Orderbook id: 40925

Ratio: 3:4 (1 subscription right given for each share, 3 subscription rights
entitles to subscribe for 4 shares) 

Subscription price: 0,10 EUR / share

Subscription period: 7.6.2022 - 21.6.2022

Ex-date: 1.6.2022

Record date: 2.6.2022



The orderbook SRV1V (id 40925) will be flushed on 31.5.2022 after market close.





Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



****
