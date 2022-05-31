Health Advance Inc.: Health Advance Introduces the President of its CBD Wine Beverage Brand, 66° Beverage Company

Proprietary CBD Infusion Techniques Creating Unique Adult Lifestyle Beverage Range

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com is proud to introduce David Katz, MBA to its shareholders, and to its industry peers, as President and Co-Founder of Health Advance's new CBD infused wine beverage brand, 66° Beverage Company.

Mr. Katz is the chief executive of the brand, which will be launched through HADV's Courtship Wines joint venture. Operating results to be included in HADV's regular filings.

Health Advance had reported on May 12th that New York State has granted the appropriate license to Courtship Wines, under the state's Cannabinoid Hemp Program. An initial production run of 60,000 bottles in three varietals is being prepared now.

David Katz is a senior sales and marketing leader with skills and successes that are relevant to effective commercialization of the 66° CBD infused wine beverage products. These skills set Health Advance apart from some entrants to the CBD space, whose enthusiasm for the opportunities of the CBD sector are not always matched by bottom line business acumen.

Mr. Katz has demonstrated business profit making performance excellence in both the food sector and non-food consumer products. In food, Mr. Katz founded and operated Canada's leading Belgian chocolate manufacturer with double digit sales growth for 12 years straight before its sale. During that time, he oversaw the launch of 100 new products garnering award-winning recognition internationally. In the wine field, Mr. Katz developed a thriving niche presence in the Canadian wine producing market specializing in the food service sector. In tech market development, Mr. Katz helped build early profitable sales and service at Canada's leading cellular phone provider, becoming a consistent top sales award winner for 13 years. Mr. Katz is a dual U.S./Canadian citizen and functions as a North American executive.

This combination of vision, collaboration and business acumen converges at Health Advance as the maker of a unique CBD infused wine beverage product range, for the emerging adult lifestyle beverage sector. The launch of 66° Beverage Company's website, product sales and marketing partnerships will be described in further Health Advance news and social media updates soon via Health Advance Inc Group President, Larry McLachlin and future brand-specific social media:

www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident CBDWineBeverage

Mr. Katz comments on the imminent launch, "We are excited about the launch but also calm at the same time. That's because we know what we are doing. We've planned carefully, but with a lot of creativity. People in food distribution know me and are keen to get involved with this innovative product launch. They realize that we are not stopping at our first three varietals. This company is going to be an innovation engine in the sector. Our partners will prosper tapping into our unique energy, and our brand will broaden its reach because of these partners. We'll have information out about next steps soon."

Health Advance is moving closer to launch of its joint venture CBD infused wine beverage range, 66° Beverage Company. Brand President David Katz brings years of profitable entrepreneurship and relevant experience to HADV's launch.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC.

Unique de-alcoholized CBD infused wine gives the market a new twist as consumers embrace innovative non-alcoholic options in the adult beverage lifestyle.

66° Beverage Company from Health Advance Inc (OTC:HADV) is right on target for this sector for launch purposes.

In 2021, Health Advance committed, via new management, to innovate service to its markets. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a joint venture subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages and other products. Additional joint ventures have been announced and are under development. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in part with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation, in a strategic consulting role.

