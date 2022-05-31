By integrating with SAPSuccessFactors, Degreed's platform delivers personalized learning to customers

Degreed, Inc. a pioneer in learning experience for eight million users today announced that its Degreed Learning Experience Platform (LXP) is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Degreed LXP integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Learning to help enterprise clients curate personalized learning experiences, track everything a workforce uses to learn, and grow to inform upskilling and workforce planning, all in one place. Degreed LXP serves over eight million users in more than 200 countries and is one of the only open, independent LXPs on the market.

"Degreed works with dozens of Forbes Global 2000 (2022) businesses that also use SAP technology that rely on the solutions to build better learning experiences centered on what each employee and the business needs," said Sanjay Advani, Global VP, Alliances, and Strategic Partnerships at Degreed. "The listing on SAP Store is a natural evolution in the work we have been doing together over the last few years and reinforces the robustness and enterprise-readiness of Degreed LXP, as all solutions on SAP Store are required to meet SAP requirements and compliance criteria around their architecture, third-party technologies, user interfaces, and integration APIs."

The Degreed LXP has transformed the work of global learning and development (L&D) teams and impacted the lives of employees since it was developed a decade ago shifting corporate learning from a compliance-based, box-checking exercise to an engaging way for people to learn in all the formats that inspire them. Over 130,000 learning pathways (online curations of learning content centered on specific skills) and more than 17 million skill ratings have been made through the platform so far (indicated by individuals, peers, managers, or testing of individual skill level). With Degreed LXP now on SAP Store, it is available on a license basis to businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

Degreed is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. Integrated with SAP SuccessFactors, Degreed Learning Experience Platform fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

About Degreed

Degreed empowers growth and innovation through lifelong learning. As a changemaker on a global scale, we serve more than 100 Forbes Global 2000 companies and one in three Fortune 50 companies, sparking a culture of learning across the enterprise. In one fluid experience, we help you identify the skills you have and build the skills you need-through individual, collaborative, and experiential modes of learning-to drive personal career growth and business results. Founded in 2012, Degreed is translated into 28 languages with users more than 200 countries.

