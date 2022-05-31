Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers releases Global Impact Report reinforcing commitment to elevate the built environment

Announces additional bold targets aligned to ESG strategy

highlighting the firm's performance and ongoing commitment to deliver resilient buildings, inclusive workplaces, and spaces that promote health and wellbeing for its professionals, clients, and communities.

Key 2021 performance highlights include:

110 million square feet of green-certified properties under management

87 million square feet of green-certified construction managed

262 green certifications held by Colliers professionals

39% of Colliers' global workforce are women

11 industry inclusiveness awards



Building on last year's inaugural report, Colliers took important steps to create Elevate the Built Environment- a strong global impact strategy, and firm multi-year goals against the strategy's three pillars: the environment, inclusiveness, and health & wellbeing. The 2021 Global Impact Report also includes baseline assessments of Colliers' Scope 1 and 2 emissions and was produced in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks to ensure strong governance of Colliers' ESG programs.

"The world's major challenges require a bold response from businesses - and we have an important role to play. Our 2021 Global Impact Report articulates the ambitious actions we are taking, the substantial progress we have made on our ESG journey over the last year, and how we will continue to push ourselves to accelerate where we can make a difference," said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO. "Doing what's right is how we operate at Colliers. As we look to the future, living our purpose - to maximize the potential of property and real assets - with thoughtful attention to ESG will positively impact our changing world."

In 2021, Colliers committed to emissions reductions through the Science-Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C program; achieving net zero for its own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030; and establishing an advisory framework to help building owners, investors, and occupiers achieve net zero. Earlier this year, Colliers announced a goal to have 40% female employees overall and in manager+ roles in its regional, investment management, and mortgage businesses by 2025. Additional bold targets outlined in the 2021 Global Impact Report are:

Baselining our purchasing from diverse suppliers in 2022 and set an ambitious goal for 2025.

Joining WELL Portfolio in 2022 and achieving WELL Health-Safety certification for all Colliers offices by 2025.

Offering WELL, Fitwel or equivalent certification to all eligible property management and occupier clients beginning in 2023.

Establishing Colliers Volunteer Days, focused on April, to support the environment, inclusiveness, and health & wellbeing - targeting 15,000 days annually.

"Our strategy and targets are grounded in our belief that the built environment can make a positive impact on people's lives. We are doing more every day to weave ESG into the fabric of our organization and unify our efforts to make our clients' workplaces - and our own - more sustainable, inclusive, and healthy," said Sean Drygas, Global Lead, ESG & Impact. "Our priorities are to grow and scale our sustainability and wellbeing services across our business lines and geographies, as well as focus on the projects required to meet our bold targets."

To find out more, read the Colliers 2021 Global Impact Report here.

