Bond Brand Loyalty: Bond Acquires European-based Buljan & Partners Consulting

Expansion allows Bond to further strengthen its position as a global leader in creating growth for customer-centric brands

TORONTO, MADRID, HAMBURG and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the acquisition of Buljan & Partners Consulting, a European-based consultancy dedicated exclusively to customer-centricity, and customer and employee experience.



Originally brought together as strategic partners in 2018, Bond's acquisition of Buljan continues to strengthen the company's global market position and expands its expertise and depth, allowing the organization to bring new insights, intelligence, and practices to its clients in North America and Europe. Buljan's impressive client roster includes Andreas Stihl, BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, HyperloopTT, Lufthansa Group, Munich Re, and other leading brands.

"Our investment in Buljan provides the perfect complement to our capabilities while allowing us to serve our clients with deeper geographical and cultural knowledge," said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. "We look forward to building on our already-established partnership, and the value we bring with our robust services and solutions will help Buljan further drive their client strategies and outcomes. We are thrilled to officially welcome Silvana and the team to Bond."

"Buljan and Bond both recognize that customer experience is rapidly evolving and requires a global, sophisticated, 360-degree customer view," said Silvana Buljan, Founder and CEO, Buljan & Partners. "We are excited about combining forces to strengthen our capabilities and unlock new possibilities for our clients and their customers and employees. With Bond, we are now able to not only provide leading-edge advisory services, but can also partner more deeply with our clients through implementation and ongoing management of experiences that will help them differentiate for customers and employees."

One of the immediate benefits to Bond and Buljan's clients is the depth in global experience, knowledge, and insights supported by two proprietary research studies. Bond's Loyalty Report 2022, which launches this June, and the first European study about customer experience in urban mobility which Buljan recently launched. The 2022 Best Xperience study, co-sponsored by Bond, gives clients a unique insight into the experiences of 10,000 mobility users in five countries, and why they make the choices they make. The study demonstrates Buljan's advanced CX leadership in Europe's cutting-edge automotive sector, providing insight to guide the future of how consumers move and adapt to the transition to electric vehicles.

The acquisition is the latest for Bond, as the company continues its ambitious growth agenda and global expansion in support of our deep client partnerships. In 2020, Bond purchased rDialogue, a loyalty consulting firm with offices in Atlanta and Denver. In January 2022, Bond announced the acquisition of Drumroll, an Austin, Texas-based brand experience agency.

Silvana Buljan will join Bond's senior Leadership Team as Managing Director, Bond EMEA.

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions that enable brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve, to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and six offices across North America. For more information, visit us at bondbrandloyalty.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Buljan & Partners

Buljan & Partners is a Europe-based consulting firm specialising in Customer-Centric Management.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad6e1386-ce9f-4a69-86c7-90a2081351a1