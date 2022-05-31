Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Mining Commences 30,000 Meter Drill Program at Consolidated Eskay VMS Project, Golden Triangle British Columbia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2022 exploration campaign at the 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay precious metal rich volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") project, British Columbia. Cornerstone to the 2022 exploration campaign is an aggressive 30,000 m diamond drill program.

Highlights:

Eskay's exploration team arrived at site in mid-May and has been busily setting up camp and drill pads (Figures 1-3).

The 2022 diamond drill program is targeting completion of 30,000 m.

Prospecting, mapping and sampling teams have been deployed to evaluate critical new targets at Scarlet Ridge, Excelsior as well as along the prolific TV-Jeff mineralized corridor where recently returned soil and rock chip analyses coupled with SkyTEM data reveal numerous new high-priority drill targets.

Drilling commences June 1, 2022 at TV-Jeff where eight new drill targets have been identified along a 5 km long corridor encompassing the TV and Jeff precious metal rich VMS deposits.

Eskay has laid out a systematic drill program in which regularly spaced fences of diamond drill holes will be completed along the entire TV-Jeff corridor over which the Company thinks there is excellent opportunity for new discovery.

Early drilling will focus on lower elevations which are snow free and move upwards over the drill season as the snow melts.

Other areas expected to be drill-tested this season include: Scarlet Ridge, where strong indications of large-scale VMS mineralization were recognized late in the 2021 season, Excelsior, an area of strong soil anomalism occurring along the western limb of the Eskay anticline directly opposite of the TV-Jeff system situated along the eastern limb and time-permitting, C10-Vermillion where high-grade VMS mineralization was discovered in surface sampling and diamond drilling in 2021.



"2022 brings the most aggressive drill campaign ever undertaken at the Consolidated Eskay VMS Project," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and director of Eskay Mining. "The systematic 'fence' style drill campaign we will employ along the greater 5 km-long TV-Jeff corridor is expected to deliver new discoveries like those already drilled over the past two seasons at the Jeff and TV deposits. Our exploration team is aggressively advancing work in areas such as Scarlet Ridge and Excelsior to deliver new drill targets to be tested later this season. In short, with our planned 30,000 m drill program, we are going to test as many targets as possible this year. This will be an extremely exciting year for Eskay Mining."

"The weather is cooperating quite nicely for an early start to the 2022 Program," commented Dr. John DeDecker, Eskay Mining's VP of Exploration. "The 2022 exploration program aims to test the entire TV-Jeff VMS system with a drill campaign that tests the entire 4.5 km trend from Jeff North to TV South. The past two years of geological and geophysical work has enabled us to generate several drill targets that have similar characteristic to areas of known Au and Ag mineralization and associated hydrothermal alteration. Eskay Mining has also added depth to our team by bringing on additional expertise in structural geology, geological mapping, VMS systems and logistics. I have full confidence that we have the team in place to make a world-class discovery."

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

