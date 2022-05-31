Presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 8 a.m. PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 8 a.m. PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Chief Financial Officer Don Alvarez and Vice President of Business Development Ben Landen will be giving the presentation on Cyngn's business focus and technologies, recent developments, competitive landscape, addressable markets and growth strategy.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and cannot wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 8 a.m. PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here. A recording of the presentation will also be made available shortly after the live presentation and can be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" page of Cyngn's Investor Relations website by clicking here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7-9, 2022.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers at dean@ldmicro.com.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Find Cyngn on:



Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

The Advanced Autonomy Podcast

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact

Carolyne Sohn

Vice President, The Equity Group

csohn@equityny.com

(415) 568-2255

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125826