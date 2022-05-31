iProov, the world leader in biometric face authentication technology, announced today that Finema has chosen iProov's Liveness Assurance technology to enhance the security of its Enterprise Decentralized Identity Platform.

Finema provides next-generation ID technology for corporate and government agencies that is easily interoperable and can be integrated with any existing identity platform, enabling fast-track adoption and competitive advantages.

iProov's Liveness Assurance enables Finema to securely verify that an online user is the right person (not an imposter) and a real person (not a photo or mask being used in a presentation attack). In doing so, Finema can protect itself and its users by preventing stolen or fake identities being used for new account fraud.

"Finema is making major strides in the verifiable credentials space that signal a strengthening in the fight against online fraud and cybercrime," said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov. "To help combat online identity spoofing and theft, we need to ensure it stops before it starts at the account enrollment stage. We are thrilled to bring iProov's secure and privacy-focused technology to Finema's efforts to ID proof consumers."

Finema's user-centric and highly secure platform embodies Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) principles to provide a superior solution for Identity and Access Management that includes Passwordless Authentication, Multi-factor Authentication, Digital Signature, Digital Consent, Digital ID Cards and Credentials.

"We are excited to enhance our decentralized identity product suite with iProov's state-of-the-art Liveness Assurance technology," said Pakorn Leesakul, CEO of Finema. "As identity fraud accounts for almost 1 trillion USD in losses every year, it is vital to form partnerships and invest in the best identity proofing technology that tackles the problem at its source."

About Finema

Founded in 2017, Finema is the first decentralized digital identity company in Thailand. The company aims to change the world by means of decentralized digital identity technology. Finema helps corporates and government agencies construct their digital identity infrastructures by providing enterprise decentralized identity solutions that comprise a blockchain, an identity mapper, an e-ID wallet, and an identity proofing platform. The company is a major player in decentralized digital identity development. For more information, please visit https://finema.co or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About iProov

Launched in 2013, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless enrollment and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

