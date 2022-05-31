Presentation on Thursday, June 9th at 9:30 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - LEONID, a financial services company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Thursday, June 9th at 9:30 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Dr. Christopher Lay, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. Dr. Lay is a prime example of a man who has been through it all alongside us, and is "battle tested". I am elated that he is back on the presenter stage with LEONID ," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"The LD Micro event is a can't-miss opportunity to connect up with leaders in the investment management industry," said James Parker, Co-Founder of LEONID. "We're adding firepower to our innovative secured Government contract finance platform, in order to further deploy capital within the defense-entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are fortunate to collaborate with like-minded individuals towards a common goal: to provide flexible financial resources to those doing critical National Security work."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Thursday, June 9th

Time: 9:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About LEONID (formerly Endeavour)

As of April 19, 2022, Endeavour is now LEONID, the leading Government Contracting financing partner and a Department of Defense (DoD) Trusted Capital Provider. LEONID empowers small and medium-sized (SMB) government contractors with needed capital to succeed in supporting the U.S. Federal Government's mission, specializing in National Security, DoD and Aerospace missions. The name LEONID was chosen to provide a distinctive name and visual representation that more accurately communicates the firm's vision of supporting intricate, government contract projects that bring the most good to our country's collective future.

"Like the annual meteor showers that inspired the new name, LEONID traces a path forward for change-makers by offering a better way to access the capital they need to rapidly fulfill their government contracts," explained LEONID Co-Founder, Chris Lay.

For more information, visit https://leonidfinance.io.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Chris Lay

(p): 562.548.4399

(e): chris@leonidfinance.io

James Parker

(p): 562.548.4399

(e): parker@leonidfinance.io

