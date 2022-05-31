LS ELECTRIC demonstrates Green DC Solution in Europe

At Hannover Messe 2022, the company unveils its strategic products for the next-generation ESS

Targeting the Global Market Opportunity with Carbon Neutrality solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 30th to June 2nd, LS ELECTRIC is presenting at Hannover Messe 2022, one of the largest international exhibitions for industrial technology, to show its newest smart energy solutions based on the combination of ICT with global-scale power and automation solutions.

Under the main concept of "Integrated Energy Solutions for Carbon Neutrality", LS ELECTRIC has prepared the three main themes, Carbon Neutrality, Digital Transformation, and Smart Factory. During the exhibition, visitors will find a variety of strategic products targeted to the global carbon-neutral market.

Next-generation smart power solutions: MCCB (DC 1500V), Relays (DC 1000V & 1500V), and ACB (AC 1150V). In particular, DC-only solutions (such as a DC 1500V circuit breaker) is expected to draw attention from local clients as the demand for the high-capacity electric products is rising due to the expanding renewable energy industry.

Modular Scalable String Platform: MSSP is a DC 1500V next-generation power conversion platform for global ESS market. MSSP is applied to the power converter, a main component of PCS, is modularized with a maximum unit capacity of 200kW, and enables stand-alone operation. MSSP is recognized as a platform specialized for ESS market, where demand is rapidly increasing in Europe and the United States.

Cheongju Smart Factory Solution: In 2021, LS ELECTRIC Cheongju factory has been selected as the Lighthouse Factory by WEF. The use cases adopted in actual production lines and production systems include vibration inspection, digital twin platform, factory VR tour and automation solution.

About LS ELECTRIC: Since the establishment in July 1974, LS ELECTRIC has been playing a pivotal role as a national power grid and industrial automation system leader by providing products and services for electric supply, protection and industrial automation that realizes energy optimization and smart grid system.

LS ELECTRIC is leading the global smart energy industry by fostering green businesses such as smart grids, renewable energy and Energy Storage System as key future growth engines. Moreover, the company has been listed as one of the 100 global innovation companies by Clarivate Analytics for the 10th consecutive year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829068/2022.jpg