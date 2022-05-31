Transparency Market Research: Alcohol Packaging Market Size Worth $62.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.3%: TMR Study

Growing adoption of paper & paperboard materials to generate sizable opportunities during forecast period; beer brands increasingly seeking more biodegradable materials in the product packaging to capture customers' attention

Widespread use of recyclable glass bottles and reusable glass bottles to endow incremental opportunities to players in alcohol packaging market; Consumption of alcohol in emerging economies fuelling demand

ALBANY, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends and innovations in alcohol packaging designs underscore a discernible shift of beverages brands toward adopting eco-friendly, flexible, and sustainable solutions. Over the years, beer & alcohol packaging solutions have witnessed massive adoption on the back of rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, particularly among young adults. The global market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are keen on adopting the best alcohol packaging ideas for brand awareness as well as for meeting the packaging sustainability concerns. A case in point is the trend of glass returnable bottles gathering steam. Of note, companies in the alcohol packaging market are adopting recyclable materials to explore new sources of profits among consumers of alcoholic beverages.

The importance of alcoholic beverage packaging is growing for beer brands as it is more popular than any other alcoholic beverage, observed the study on the alcoholic packaging market. Growing R&D on paper beer bottles by a spate of alcoholic beverage manufacturers has paved the way to the packaging that can be recycled easily. This has set the stage of product innovation in the next few years.

Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9590

Key Findings of Alcohol Packaging Market Study

Popularity of Eco-friendly Packaging Extending Canvas for Market Stakeholders: Eco-friendly solutions underpin incredible revenue potential for growth of the market. Of note, beverage manufacturers are massively adopting recyclable glass bottles and reusable glass bottles during the forecast period. The TMR report on the alcohol packaging market found that the material type segment will spawn a total incremental potential of US$ 7.07 Bn during 2022-2027. Rising adoption of paper & paperboard to generate profitable avenues is also spurring profitable opportunities.

Eco-friendly solutions underpin incredible revenue potential for growth of the market. Of note, beverage manufacturers are massively adopting recyclable glass bottles and reusable glass bottles during the forecast period. The TMR report on the alcohol packaging market found that the material type segment will spawn a total incremental potential of during 2022-2027. Rising adoption of paper & paperboard to generate profitable avenues is also spurring profitable opportunities. Growing Consumption of Beer Propelling Revenue Growth: The total APC (alcohol per capita consumption) for young adults especially aged more than 15 years is projected to rise in Western Pacific, the Americas, and South East Asia at least until 2027. The average alcohol consumption is high in Europe and is significant in India . All these regions and countries are expected to be potentially lucrative for alcohol packaging manufacturers. Developed nations in Europe and Asia Pacific are witnessing demand for next-gen sustainable solutions, which thus are poised to steer revenue growth for players in the alcohol packaging market. The TMR study found that beer is remarkably lucrative segment, and is projected to account for 66% market share globally 2027.

How Alcohol Packaging Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9590

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging--Flexible & Sustainable Solutions to Define New Customer Propositions: Alcoholic manufacturers are ebulliently looking to adopt recyclable materials that are sourced sustainably. Protypes for paper bottles have stridently extended the canvas for innovation in the alcohol packaging market. A slew of next-gen eco-friendly solutions are focusing on exploiting the prototypes for plastic free paper-based spirits bottles. The launch of a number of branded paper bottles in recent years has enriched the alcohol packaging market outlook.

Alcohol Packaging Market: Key Drivers

The past few decades have witnessed a remarkable expansion of number of alcoholic beverages retailers and pubs especially in emerging economies around the world. This is a key factor bolstering the revenue potential for various companies in the alcohol packaging market.

Growing awareness about several health benefits of beer when consumed in moderation is another key driver for alcoholic beverages, which, in turn has underpinned the evolution of the alcohol packaging market.

Alcohol Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the alcohol packaging market are DS Smith Plc., Amcor Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, WestRock LLC, BA Glass Germany GmbH., Beatson Clark Ltd, Intrapac International Corporation, Vidrala S.A., Nampak Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global, Inc., O-I Glass, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., and Ball Corporation.

Request a Sample Research Report at -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9590

Segmentation

Packaging Type

Primary Packaging



Bottles





Cans





Bag-in-box





Liquid Brick Carton





Growlers





Pouches



Secondary Packaging



Boxes





Folding Cartons





Others (Multipacks, tubes)

Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=9590

Application

Beer



Wine



Spirits



Others (ciders, FAB)

Material Type

Glass



Metal



Plastic



Paper & Paperboard

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

UK

Russia

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Poland

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

& South Africa

North Africa

GCC Countries

Browse Latest Packaging Market Research Reports by TMR:

Food cans market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-cans-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-cans-market.html Metal cans and glass jars market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metal-cans-glass-jars-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metal-cans-glass-jars-market.html Beverage cansmarket - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/beverage-cans-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact :

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg