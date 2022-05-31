Integration enables aviation and defense entities to build software on the cloud-hosted development platform using security best practices from the start

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, today announced integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps. LDRA's integration with this cloud-hosted development and deployment solution helps small- and medium-sized organizations more efficiently deploy the 'shift left' strategy-a core principle of DevSecOps. Using this methodology, military and defense providers can build security best practices into the earliest stages of software development. The LDRA tool suite also allows Azure developers to easily share results with management at any stage of the process from any computer.

The LDRA tool suite adds testing to the Azure cloud pipeline to more efficiently assess an operation, a file or groups of operations/files while also helping focus. The integration of LDRA tools to Azure's existing testing tools improves software robustness, enhances security and delivers faster time to market. Security holes can be found and fixed much faster and earlier with this DevSecOps framework.

"Historically, only organizations with large IT or engineering departments could leverage DevOps or even DevSecOps because of the servers and infrastructure required," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "With today's more advance cloud services, much of this infrastructure is available online to any user. Our tool suite adds more structure to the Azure pipeline, letting developers more easily test and analyze software for security issues from as early as possible, revealing issues and mitigating risks, and easily sharing the required details to management."

Military Organizations Benefit from Move to Cloud-based DevSecOps

This new integration is especially beneficial for aviation and defense organizations whose security concerns caused them to be hesitant to work in the cloud. As the benefits of cloud-hosted development become more obvious, they have sought out development platforms that ensure their code is high quality, safe and secure. Using the LDRA tool suite with the Azure DevOps provides that additional assurance. They can execute the security tests more efficiently across one or many tasks in parallel.

LDRA/Azure integration is a model for integration in public clouds as well as private clouds. For instance, PlatformOne, a US government-focused model that enables build and development tools, works with the same infrastructure used in the Azure/LDRA. This allows developers working in government and secure sites to leverage the benefits of DevSecOps with the infrastructure they have.

"The need for rapid software integration while maintaining security is no longer just a good option to consider but truly essential, especially for military organizations where security is paramount, Hennell added. "The LDRA/Azure integration brings development, security and operation together to improve efficiencies and automation from start to finish."

Additional information about how LDRA helps software development teams build safety into their critical applications is available at https://www.ldra.com.

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

