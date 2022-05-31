Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Trust Stamp (NASDAQ: IDAI) (Euronext Growth: AIID ID), providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, today announced that Josh Allen, EVP of Corporate Finance for Trust Stamp and CEO of Trust Stamp Malta Ltd. and Trust Stamp Rwanda Ltd., will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XII which is being held on June 7- 9, 2022, at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California.

Mr. Allen is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. PT / 8:00 P.M. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at ldinv12.mysequire.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events based on information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Enquiries

Trust Stamp

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Barry Murphy

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Crescendo Communications

Email: idai@crescendo-ir.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125591