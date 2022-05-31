Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "TELO") announces that it has completed the validation of a suite of proprietary automation tools developed using cutting-edge machine learning, deep machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to maximize the efficiency and throughput of its technology workflow. The validation was conducted on a subset of smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) patient samples that were received in collaboration with the Francois Baclesse Cancer Center, Caen, France.

TELO recently completed a series of projects with the goal to automate and enhance accuracy and efficiency of its novel diagnostic platform. These projects included: i) increased automation and batch processing of the microscopy aspects of the assay, ii) developed machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to facilitate automated target cell selection, a key step in the single cell analysis that enriches the value of TeloView analytics, and iii) enhanced the processing capacity of the TeloView platform.

The implementation of these automation tools is expected to increase the efficiency and productivity of the TeloView workflow by over 40%. The key advantages of these improvements include: i) reduced sample processing time, ii) simplified, and less operator-dependent processes leading to greater precision, iii) lowered labor costs, and iv) a net reduction of sample processing steps. In short, the developed bundle of automation tools will decrease assay turnaround time, a key value enhancing factor that will drive the adoption of the technology in the clinic.

"The development of these proprietary automation tools is an important milestone that positions the TeloView platform as an efficient world-class technology," said Sherif Louis, TELO's CEO. "The adoption of these tools into our workflow provides key advancements, as TELO pursues clinical studies, industry partnership and a host of new commercial opportunities."

The validation results were reviewed and approved by the Company's Science & Technology Committee and the automation tools are now being implemented to expedite timelines of the ongoing clinical studies in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to develop TELO's flagship product for SMM patients.

About Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

SMM is a biologic precursor to multiple myeloma, a deadly cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Typically, SMM is asymptomatic, but approximately 15% of SMM patients transition to active multiple myeloma, which involves marked pain, the risk of bone fractures, and other debilitating symptoms. To date, identifying high risk SMM patients that will benefit from immediate treatment intervention, and confirming disease stability of low risk SMM patients who can be safely monitored over time, remains a key clinical unmet need in the management of multiple myeloma. The total addressable market for this TeloView test is conservatively estimated to be over 200,000 SMM patients in the USA alone with the potential for over 500,000 tests per year.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

