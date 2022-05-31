Paxman Celebrates Five Years of Increasing Access to Scalp Cooling at Asco 2022

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Paxman will be thanking partners from across the Oncology speciality for their overwhelming support in implementation of their pioneering scalp cooling system throughout the US and the world as they participate at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting.

In the 5 years since FDA clearance was granted, Paxman Scalp Cooling is now a treatment option for patients at over 400 facilities in 40 states, with over 4,400 Paxman devices installed in over 60 markets internationally.

The pioneering system was used in the first-ever randomized multi-center clinical trial to evaluate the benefits of modern scalp cooling, with findings published by JAMA and presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in 2017. This paved the way for Paxman's purposeful work in the US over the past 5 years. Paxman Scalp Cooling is now a standard of care at some of the most trusted medical institutions not only in the United States, but also around the world.

Richard Paxman, CEO of Paxman said: "Five years ago we took some of the most important steps in Paxman's history, launching operations in the US following FDA clearance, which has since been expanded to help support a more diverse patient population."

"Today we continue our vision to make scalp cooling more universally accessible to help reduce the risks of one of the most devastating side effects of chemotherapy. We've celebrated a number of proud moments in the last five years to help improve the lives of cancer patients around the world. It is a pleasure to be participating in this year's ASCO, to mark this huge milestone, which five years ago provided a platform for us to proudly present the results of the very first randomized trial with modern scalp cooling in the world."

Importantly in 2021, the American Medical Association (AMA) issued two separate CPT® Category III Codes for "mechanical scalp cooling", 0662T and 0663T, subsequently the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reassigned payment for scalp cooling for Medicare claims filed using CPT code 0662T. This treatment has been reassigned to New Technology APC 1520 with a National Average Payment of $1,850.50.

Upwards of 400 locations that already have Paxman equipment installed across the United States are now able prepare for the possibility of increased payer reimbursement opportunities for Paxman Scalp Cooling treatment in compliance with the laws and rules governing provision of items and services reimbursable by private insurance and federal programs including Medicare or Medicaid. To give patients and healthcare providers access to this new opportunity, Paxman have launched a new buy and bill business model along with first-class support services.

Paxman HUB support services will assist practices and patients with insurance benefit verification and prior authorization processes, and Paxman's enhanced Patient Assistance Program (PAP) will allow many more patients to access scalp cooling. For those who may not qualify for the PAP, Paxman will continue to work with financial assistance foundations ensuring that scalp cooling is an affordable option for all who want the chance to avoid the devastating side effect of cytotoxic-induced hair loss.

At ASCO 2022, Richard Paxman, CEO and the Paxman team invite delegates to learn more about how they can implement the new business model for their institution at Booth 22080.

The 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting will offer presentations on the latest research in cancer care and takes place 3-7 June at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL & Online.

Sterling Medical Devices provided FDA regulatory support to secure the authorization for consumer clearance.

A breast cancer diagnosis is only the first step in a long and often arduous battle for many patients. Treatments - radiation, chemotherapy, surgeries of varying severity - place an enormous burden on every patient's body but the weight of cancer treatment also is a massive emotional and psychological burden. The changes in a patient's physical presentation of cancer, especially chemotherapy induced alopecia (hair loss), can damage the person's sense of self and humanity, adding significantly to the emotional strain of the cancer treatment itself. In fact, studies have indicated that ten percent of cancer patients will refuse chemotherapy, or request a less efficacious treatment, because they are likely to lose a significant proportion of their hair, a highly visible signal to the outside world that patients are undergoing cancer treatment.

A possible remedy to chemo-induced alopecia is the science of scalp cooling, a method of reducing the temperature of a patient's scalp to inhibit blood flow to hair follicles and minimize or eliminate hair loss in some patients. The Paxman Scalp Cooling System represents one method of achieving this. Patients undertake scalp cooling therapy using Paxman Cold Cap for a period of around 2.5 hours during the administration of chemotherapy treatments.

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System is the world-leading hair loss prevention system for chemotherapy patients. It has been used by over 100,000 patients in 60 countries around the world and is responsible for helping patients to reduce chemotherapy-induced alopecia and retain normality whilst undergoing their treatment. In the US, there are currently over 400 hospitals in more than 40 states that have adopted the technology, ensuring that cancer patients across the country can access this important treatment in side effect management.

