Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, amended the terms of the $500,000 non brokered private placement announced March 24, 2022, and as amended May 6th, 2022 in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of the Atlin Goldfields Property (the "Financing").

The Financing will now consist of 7,142,858 units ("Units") at $0.07 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. Each unit will consist of one share and one warrant to purchase an additional share at $0.10 for a period of 36 months. Closing of the Financing is expected to occur in June.

