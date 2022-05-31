After 15 years of pioneering R&D efforts in the tumor microenvironment, Oncomatryx announces that the FDA and the Spanish Drug Agency (AEMPS) have cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for OMTX705, a First-in-Class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the tumor microenvironment.

OMTX705 is a pioneering ADC that targets, with a novel, dual mechanism of action, the Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts that enable tumor metastasis, drug resistance and immunosuppression.

OMTX705 has already shown unbeatable safety in non-human primates and tumor regression in murine models of pancreatic, breast, lung and gastric cancer.

Oncomatryx will run a multicenter, dose escalation trial in patients suffering metastatic solid tumors. OMTX705 will be administered as single agent and in combination with immunotherapy.

OMTX705 phase I clinical trial will be run in seven hospitals in USA and Spain.

About Oncomatryx

Oncomatryx, a global biopharmaceutical company, is pioneering the development of precision ADCs and bispecific antibodies against novel targets in the tumor microenvironment.

The company, located in the Bizkaia Technology Park (Bilbao, Spain), has discovered novel pathways and proteins in the Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts that surround the tumor and promote its invasiveness, immunosuppression and drug resistance.

Oncomatryx has undertaken the development of pioneering drugs against these pathways and proteins of the tumor microenvironment, in collaboration with prestigious universities and hospitals in USA and Europe, led by the Institute of Cell Biology and Immunology of the University of Stuttgart (Germany).

Oncomatryx is investing 50 million euros in 2022-2024, to develop OMTX705 and other novel tumor microenvironment-targeted ADCs and Bispecific antibodies.



