MindMaze, a global leader in digital therapeutics (DTx) for neurological recovery and care, today announced the appointments of: Patricia Bradley as Chief Commercial Officer; Sue Olsen, MS, CCC-SLP as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the US; Shefali Shah as Global Vice President, Market Value and Commercial Effectiveness; Stefanie Scheurer, Director of Sales and General Manager for Northern Europe; and Nils Ketelsen as Vice President of Finance. MindMaze has raised more than $200M in capital in the last few quarters. The company will prioritize accelerating its commercial capabilities with a primary focus on the US market. "We are pleased to welcome Patricia, Sue, Shefali, Stefanie and Nils as key members of our team at this pivotal stage of growth and expansion. The impressive talent and combined experience of these leaders will ensure we are well-positioned to deliver on our ambitious goals and to bring even more value to our stakeholders," said Tej Tadi, CEO of MindMaze. "The recent financing speaks to the level of trust the investors have in our vision and with the ongoing clinical validation of our groundbreaking brain tech portfolio alongside these important appointments, we are confidently driving towards our vision to revolutionize brain health."

Patricia Bradley,Chief Commercial Officer, brings more than 25 years of cross-industry experience with deep expertise in sales and leading major field expansions, marketing strategy, portfolio strategy, field leadership and execution, and outcomes-focused healthcare. She joins MindMaze from Huma, where she served as US Chief Commercial Officer. Under her leadership, Huma was recognized by the Galien Foundation as Best Digital Health Product in 2021. In her new role as CCO, she will be the global head of commercial strategy and report to the CEO as a member of the senior leadership team. Patricia will lead a team responsible for global sales and marketing, and market access to deliver innovative solutions to patients worldwide and drive growth and revenue for the business.

Sue Olsen,SeniorVice President and General Manager for the US, has spent more than 25 years developing and operationalizing contract therapy companies that offer rehabilitation and management services across the continuum of care from acute to post-acute and into the home. Previously, she served as the President of Select Medical Rehabilitation Services and as President of Ancillary Services Encore Rehabilitation and Chief Innovations Officer of Quality Rehab Management. Sue will be expanding MindMaze's platform of digital therapeutic solutions to acute and post acute providers in the US which includes developing a program to introduce the company's evidenced-based solutions for neurological repair, care and maintenance throughout the entire healthcare continuum and into the home.

Shefali Shah,Global Vice President, Market Value and Commercial Effectiveness, has 20 years of experience in Life Sciences. Shefali combines her passion for ancient wisdom traditions like yoga and meditation with science and evidence-based data to advance health and wellness. Over her career she has been instrumental in launching several blockbuster products and growing in-market products for companies like Novo Nordisk, GSK and others. Shefali brings a wide range of expertise in optimizing commercial execution based on her experience in leading and aligning Medical, Market Access, Insights and Brand Teams. Shefali will be responsible for developing the market access and reimbursement strategy for MindMaze globally.

Stefanie Scheurer,Director of Sales and General Manager for Northern Europe, brings 15 years of MedTech experience in both startups and multinational companies and has primarily been focused on acute stroke care and patient pathway management. She has held senior roles in business development and sales at Medtronic, Stryker and Johnson Johnson. Stefanie will expand the sales team across key European countries and will be responsible for the development and execution of the key account management strategy across these markets.

Nils Ketelsen, Vice President of Finance, will be responsible for fundraising, investor relations, FP&A and M&A. Prior to joining MindMaze, Nils was a senior director in Citigroup's investment banking division and has extensive experience in M&A and capital raising.

MindMaze is pioneering digital neurotherapeutics with a robust product portfolio that has received three FDA clearances and four CE marks across multiple clinical indications. The Company delivers seamless digital assessments and therapeutics over the full continuum of care for thousands of patients suffering from neurological conditions. MindMaze is advancing commercialization, particularly in the US where it is expanding its team and footprint in neurorehabilitation centers, and recently received Current Procedural Terminology (CPT)1 Category III codes for asynchronous care. With recent significant financing in place, the Company plans to invest heavily in partnerships with pharmaceutical and medical device companies and to work with top academic institutions to develop a robust pipeline of clinical evidence. The pipeline currently includes more than 10 active clinical trials across 8 indications. MindMaze expects to have at least three new prescription digital therapeutic solutions for chronic stroke, Parkinson's Disease, and aging/MCI in the next few years.

About MindMaze

Founded in 2012, MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology and digital neurotherapeutic solutions for brain health and recovery. Its mission is to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn and adapt. The company has two core divisions Healthcare and Labs working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence. MindMaze Healthcare is advancing a universal platform for brain health with breakthrough solutions to some of the world's most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. MindMaze Labs, the company's R&D innovation hub, is focused on the future of human computing working across multiple industries to innovate and build the next generation of human-machine interfaces. The company has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. For more information, please visit www.mindmaze.com.

