Harriet Chung won the award for Outstanding Actress In An English Language Film for her performance in Golden Lotus

This is Chung's fifth acting award for her portrayal of the titular role in Golden Lotus

"Playing this role has been an achievement of a lifetime," Chung said after receiving the award. "I am truly honored and humbled by the recognition I have received for my performance."

On May 21, 2022, Canadian artist Harriet Chung won the award for Outstanding Actress In An English Language Film for Golden Lotus, which also took home Best Picture of the Festival honors, at the prestigious Film Fest International Paris. The awards were selected by the jury from a highly competitive field of nominees at the annual event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005214/en/

Harriet Chung wins Outstanding Actress honors for Golden Lotus at the Film Fest International Paris. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Playing this role has been an achievement of a lifetime," Chung said after receiving the award. "I am truly honored and humbled by the recognition I have received for my performance."

This is Chung's fifth award for her portrayal of the titular role in Golden Lotus having previously won Best Actress nods at the Barcelona International Film Festival, Best Actor Director Awards, Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival and the Only the Best International Film Awards.

A triple threat performer, Chung left her native Hong Kong for Canada to become a professional ballet dancer. Her dance and singing skills eventually led her to land roles in major musical productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and The King I

Chung starred in the award-winning Hong Kong stage production of Golden Lotus where she earned a Best Actress nomination at the Hecklers Awards. Four performances of the show were captured live to create a definitive version of the musical in feature film format. Golden Lotus is based on the classic Chinese novel, Jin Ping Mei and was written and composed by Canadian artist George Chiang. The musical film has garnered over fifty awards at festivals around the world. Watch Chung in Golden Lotus

Chung released two singles,Vancouver and the award-winning A World Away (Remix). She will be releasing several more singles and her debut solo album in the coming months. Chung can also be heard on the Golden Lotus soundtrack.

Website Facebook YouTube Instagram Spotify Apple Music

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005214/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries contact:

Joyce Chan joycechan@goldenlotusmedia.ca Tel: +1 647-945-3683