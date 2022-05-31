Andersen Global further solidifies its platform in Northern Europe as Taxture, a collaborating firm since 2019, becomes a member of the global organization. Building on its commitment to delivering integrated client solutions in a seamless manner, Taxture is one of 11 collaborating firms that will formally join Andersen Global as member firms in 2022.

Founded in 2009, the Amsterdam-based firm is an international firm specializing in tax and legal advisory, compliance and transfer pricing services. Led by Office Managing Partner Ferruh Tarik Tigli, the firm's team of more than 45 highly skilled professionals works closely with clients globally to provide comprehensive tax and legal services.

"Being an Arthur Andersen alumnus, our firm's values and vision align well with the global organization's, and we remain committed to delivering best-in-class solutions for our domestic and multinational clients' business needs," Ferruh said. "Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global is our firm's next step to extend our global resources and maintain a strong foothold in the regional market."

"The Taxture team consistently impresses clients and professionals through their dedication to quality service," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "The firm's high-end practice seamlessly mirrors our organization's values, distinguishing them as a competitive firm in the region. Taxture's addition as a member firm of our organization is key as we continue to build a benchmark organization with comprehensive global coverage."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 343 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

