Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5PE ISIN: CA7766521099 Ticker-Symbol: 4RO 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
15:35 Uhr
2,420 Euro
+0,040
+1,68 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROOTS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROOTS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4002,48016:35
2,4002,46016:29
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2022 | 15:44
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces License Agreement With Roots Corporation

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce the execution of a license agreement between Roots Corporation ("Roots") and iFabric's wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"). The license provides IFTNA with the right to use the Roots trademarks in connection with the manufacture and distribution of men's, women's and children's swimwear, to retailers and distribution channels approved by Roots, including Roots stores.

"We are delighted to be associating iFabric, IFTNA, and our technologies with this iconic Canadian apparel brand," said Mr. Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "It is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with an organization and brand that shares our commitment to innovation and sustainability.All products distributed under the terms of the license will be designed and manufactured by IFTNA and will showcase a number of IFTNA's innovative textile technologies. The technologies that we will incorporate into the products will be key differentiators and bring a fresh approach to this commercially important market segment. We are confident that the license will be a great success for both consumers and our organizations," concluded Mr. Beevis.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an e-commerce platform, www.roots.com, that serves over 55 international markets. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About IFTNA

IFTNA's vision is to provide clients and consumers with the best products to create memorable and lasting brand loyalty. From patents to revolutionary textile technologies and on-trend designs and concepts, it is our mission to answer today's demand for innovative and forward-thinking solutions and products.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:
Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Investor Relations:
Renmark Financial Services
Steve Hosein
Tel: 514.939.3989
Email: shosein@renmarkfinancial.com
Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703355/iFabric-Announces-License-Agreement-With-Roots-Corporation

ROOTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.