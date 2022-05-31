Airtame Claims Leading Market Position in Education in the Americas and Secures Number One in the Cost-Effective WPS Category

Airtame, the leading wireless screen sharing and digital signage platform for schools and businesses, has been recognized for the second largest global market share for Wireless Presentation Solutions (WPS) by FutureSource Consulting. In this latest research report, Airtame was also named the definitive leader in market share in education globally. Moreover, Airtame, for the second year in a row, captures the top spot in the cost-effective WPS category.

"The recent report by FutureSource highlights Airtame's sustained development and strengthened positioning, particularly our leadership in the Education market," says Steve Cummins, VP of Marketing at Airtame. "We are delighted to be recognized as the most used wireless presentation solution in schools and classrooms in both the Americas and EMEA. We aim to plant the Airtame flag at the top of the WPS industry as we continue to invest in our expanding product portfolio and bring our solutions to the hybrid conferencing arena."

The FutureSource report observes that Airtame moved past two other well-known brands who had all shared the top spot last year, taking a clear number one position with a 22% market share in the Americas. Similarly, Airtame holds the most market share in education for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Part of Airtame's success is its focus on the education vertical, where interest in WPS increases.

Additionally, the report notes that while supply shortages place upward pressure on prices, Airtame maintained its commitment to provide its customers with affordably-priced solutions earning it once again the top position in the cost-effective WPS category.

"With the hybrid work trend well established, the demand for conferencing infrastructure will rise," said Attila Sukosd, CTO of Airtame. "The need for flexibility and not being locked into only one conferencing service will be a key enabler for the increasingly fluid nature of work boosting the demand for service agnostic wireless solutions that can connect to in-room peripherals like cameras and microphones. Airtame will continue to target the ever-expanding Wireless Conferencing market through Airtame Hub and Airtame Rooms, which take the stress out of joining and managing hybrid video conferences."

About Airtame

Airtame creates a simpler, smarter and more engaging shared screen experience, offering subscription-based solutions for hybrid conferencing, screen sharing and digital signage. Anyone can effortlessly share from their personal device to the screen on the wall, whether a student in the classroom or a team member in a hybrid meeting. The Airtame platform is centrally-managed, allowing for ease of control when displaying information on screens across the organization, and making video conferencing secure and reliable. From K12 classrooms to college lecture halls, retail stores to coworking spaces, and conference centers to regional offices, Airtame makes screens smarter.

