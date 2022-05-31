The "Turkey Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs market in Turkey has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Turkey is expected to grow by 13.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 704.3 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Turkey has recorded a CAGR of 13.8% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Turkey will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.0% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 621.8 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1146.4 million by 2026.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty in Turkey. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Perks Loyalty Program

Coalition Loyalty Program

Hybrid Loyalty Program

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare Wellness

Restaurants Food Delivery

Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media Entertainment

Others

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear Accessories

Toy Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

Software

Services

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behavior, 2021

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

